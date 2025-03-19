I was afraid to fall asleep and wake up not at home: a medic released from captivity will run a marathon for the sake of her brothers

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

I was afraid to fall asleep and wake up not at home: a medic released from captivity will run a marathon for the sake of her brothers

Kyiv

 13932 views

Military medic Valentina Zubko, who went through captivity, will take part in a charity race in Cherkasy. The goal is to support the 118th Brigade of the Territorial Defense and prisoners of war.

I was afraid to fall asleep and wake up not at home: a medic released from captivity will run a marathon for the sake of her brothers

On April 6, a charity race MHP Run4Victory Half Marathon will be held in Cherkasy to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense named after Otaman Lyuty-Lyutenko of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Military medic Valentyna Zubko, who went through Russian captivity, will take part in the event, among others, UNN reports.

Details

Zubko is from Cherkasy. She works as a military medic. In 2019, the woman was assigned to a military hospital in Mariupol, where she met the full-scale invasion.

I was the head of the polyclinic until March 16. We stayed in the hospital, providing assistance to both military and civilians. Then the first strike hit our hospital, the territory. Then the second strike, which hit the intensive care unit and the surgical building. It was impossible to stay there, so it was decided to move to the factories. There we continued to provide assistance together with the teams

- says Valentyna.

Then there were five months of Russian captivity. The days, as the military medic recalls, dragged on endlessly. The hardest thing for Valentyna was hearing her comrades scream during interrogations.

I was afraid to fall asleep and not wake up at home. There was a constant fear that I would end up there again

- the doctor recalls.

The support of friends and relatives helped Valentyna adapt to peaceful life.

Everyone who returns wants to know that they were waited for, that they were fought for, that they were not left alone. Because it is very difficult to survive. This is not forgotten, it is forever

- explains Zubko.

Valentyna also admitted that she does not really like running. The woman was motivated to participate in the event by the goal of supporting prisoners of war. Zubko plans to cover a distance of two kilometers.

I am also encouraging my sisters, with whom I went through captivity together, to join the race. We want to come with several people and run together

- says the half marathon participant.

The event in Cherkasy will open the series of MHP Run4Victory races, which this year will be held under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives".

Charity races in various cities of Ukraine are initiated by MHP in cooperation with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds raised will go to support local military units.

Distances:

1. 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km.

2. Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km).

3. Children's races: 500 m and 100 m.

4. Online race.

Participation is free for military personnel, veterans and children under 12 years of age. Registration at the link: https://timer.newrun.com.ua/event/150#race=566

Regarding registration and free participation, please contact [email protected] or Telegram @newrun_org

Reference

"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.

The geography of activity covers 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

