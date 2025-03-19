I was afraid to fall asleep and wake up not at home: a medic released from captivity will run a marathon for the sake of her brothers
Kyiv • UNN
Military medic Valentina Zubko, who went through captivity, will take part in a charity race in Cherkasy. The goal is to support the 118th Brigade of the Territorial Defense and prisoners of war.
On April 6, a charity race MHP Run4Victory Half Marathon will be held in Cherkasy to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense named after Otaman Lyuty-Lyutenko of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Military medic Valentyna Zubko, who went through Russian captivity, will take part in the event, among others, UNN reports.
Details
Zubko is from Cherkasy. She works as a military medic. In 2019, the woman was assigned to a military hospital in Mariupol, where she met the full-scale invasion.
I was the head of the polyclinic until March 16. We stayed in the hospital, providing assistance to both military and civilians. Then the first strike hit our hospital, the territory. Then the second strike, which hit the intensive care unit and the surgical building. It was impossible to stay there, so it was decided to move to the factories. There we continued to provide assistance together with the teams
Then there were five months of Russian captivity. The days, as the military medic recalls, dragged on endlessly. The hardest thing for Valentyna was hearing her comrades scream during interrogations.
I was afraid to fall asleep and not wake up at home. There was a constant fear that I would end up there again
The support of friends and relatives helped Valentyna adapt to peaceful life.
Everyone who returns wants to know that they were waited for, that they were fought for, that they were not left alone. Because it is very difficult to survive. This is not forgotten, it is forever
Valentyna also admitted that she does not really like running. The woman was motivated to participate in the event by the goal of supporting prisoners of war. Zubko plans to cover a distance of two kilometers.
I am also encouraging my sisters, with whom I went through captivity together, to join the race. We want to come with several people and run together
The event in Cherkasy will open the series of MHP Run4Victory races, which this year will be held under the slogan: "We run for those who fight. We remember those who gave their lives".
Charity races in various cities of Ukraine are initiated by MHP in cooperation with its strategic partner, the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation. All funds raised will go to support local military units.
Distances:
1. 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, 2 km.
2. Inclusive race "People Titans" (2 km).
3. Children's races: 500 m and 100 m.
4. Online race.
Participation is free for military personnel, veterans and children under 12 years of age. Registration at the link: https://timer.newrun.com.ua/event/150#race=566
Regarding registration and free participation, please contact [email protected] or Telegram @newrun_org
Reference
"MHP - Hromadi" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities.
The geography of activity covers 13 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without livelihoods due to the war.