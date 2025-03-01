I need anyone who is going to make peace - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Trump said that in order to resume dialogue with the United States, Zelenskyy must express his readiness for peace. According to Trump, without US support, Ukraine will not be able to win the war.
US President Donald Trump said that he "needs anyone who is going to negotiate peace" and accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of having no trump cards but continuing the war against Russia, UNN reports.
I need someone who is going to make peace. If he is capable of peace, and he may or may not be, but I need someone who is going to make peace. Again, he has no trump cards. When we sign an agreement, he has all the cards. That doesn't mean he can fight. He has to stop the fighting, stop the deaths. He is losing hundreds of thousands of soldiers. It's time to stop the death,
He noted that Zelensky said he "doesn't want a ceasefire, and suddenly he became a big shot because the US is on his side.
Either we put an end to this or we let him fight, and if he fights, it will not be very good, because he will not win without us. It doesn't matter what I'm thinking about. I'm just telling you that you saw what I saw. This was a man who did not want to make peace, and I am only interested in whether he wants to stop the bloodshed,
