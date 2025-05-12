"I made it more expensive": protest stickers with Ivanishvili's portrait appeared in Tbilisi stores

Shop employees in Tbilisi are running around today, removing protest stickers that activists are putting on products. The "Finish" organization announced the action, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

The stickers feature an image of the honorary chairman of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, with the inscription "I made it more expensive."

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia

And in Zugdidi, stickers appeared on products in stores and on ATMs with a list of how much the state pays to whom:

MP's salary: 11,680 GEL;

pensions: 350 GEL;

Assistance to internally displaced persons: 45 GEL;

social assistance: 60 GEL.

Reference

Bidzina Ivanishvili is a Georgian pro-Russian politician, former Prime Minister of Georgia, founder of the "Georgian Dream" party. From October 25, 2012 to November 20, 2013 — Prime Minister of Georgia.