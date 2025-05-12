"I made it more expensive": protest stickers with Ivanishvili's portrait appeared in Tbilisi stores

$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 9808 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 19840 views

03:48 PM • 19840 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 33454 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 39586 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 25607 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 25027 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 25545 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
May 12, 11:05 AM • 25665 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 32284 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32211 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Tags
Authors
Popular news

This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

May 12, 08:46 AM • 12858 views

Top 10 largest employers in Ukraine named: who is on the list

May 12, 09:20 AM • 16064 views

"We don't grumble, the heat will come": the weather forecaster warned that the cold weather will linger

May 12, 10:52 AM • 17969 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

May 12, 11:10 AM • 48614 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 17325 views
Publications

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 33460 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 39593 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 79941 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 103357 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 87905 views
"I made it more expensive": protest stickers with Ivanishvili's portrait appeared in Tbilisi stores

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

In Tbilisi, shops are forced to remove protest stickers on products. The stickers contain images of Ivanishvili and inscriptions about rising prices, as well as information about deputies' salaries and pensions.

"I made it more expensive": protest stickers with Ivanishvili's portrait appeared in Tbilisi stores

Shop employees in Tbilisi are running around today, removing protest stickers that activists are putting on products. The "Finish" organization announced the action, UNN reports with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

The stickers feature an image of the honorary chairman of the ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, with the inscription "I made it more expensive."

Amnesty International states deterioration of the human rights situation in Georgia29.04.25, 21:34 • 4577 views

And in Zugdidi, stickers appeared on products in stores and on ATMs with a list of how much the state pays to whom:

  • MP's salary: 11,680 GEL;
    • pensions: 350 GEL;
      • Assistance to internally displaced persons: 45 GEL;
        • social assistance: 60 GEL.

          Reference

          Bidzina Ivanishvili is a Georgian pro-Russian politician, former Prime Minister of Georgia, founder of the "Georgian Dream" party. From October 25, 2012 to November 20, 2013 — Prime Minister of Georgia.

          Antonina Tumanova

          Antonina Tumanova

          News of the World
          Bidzina Ivanishvili
          Tbilisi
          Georgia
