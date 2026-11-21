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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he expects a final report from Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. The candidates include former ambassador Oksana Markarova, as well as former foreign ministers Dmytro Kuleba and Pavlo Klimkin, reports UNN.

Details

First and foremost, I am waiting for the final report from Andrii Sybiha regarding ambassadors in various countries, and there will be some changes there, and, of course, there will be a decision on Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. Not only in the United States—there may also be some changes in key countries - Zelenskyy said.

In response to a question about whether Oksana Markarova could be appointed ambassador to the United States again, Zelenskyy replied: "It is possible."

I can share with you the thoughts and discussions regarding this person for the position. In other words, apart from Oksana, you know that I have already communicated about this, and former Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko could be ambassador to the United States. Serhii Kyslytsia is also at a high level. Dmytro Kuleba could also be ambassador to the United States. Klimkin also raises no questions for me - Zelenskyy added.

He also stressed that the level of Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is likewise suitable for such challenges.

And a military man—experienced, I would say, an experienced military officer with a high level of English—could also be Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States - the President concluded.

We remind you

Oksana Markarova was Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States from 2021 to 2025. In 2025, Olha Stefanishyna was appointed to the position, and Zelenskyy dismissed her just a year later.

After Stefanishyna’s dismissal, she was notified of a new suspicion.

The High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Stefanishyna to post bail of 6 million hryvnias as a preventive measure. The court also imposed a number of procedural obligations on her.