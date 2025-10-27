Hurricane Melissa reaches Category 5: Caribbean residents warned of danger

Hurricane Melissa has reached Category 5 danger: forecasters warned that the storm will cause catastrophic flooding, life-threatening landslides, and extremely strong winds across the Caribbean. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami warned residents of Jamaica to take shelter and remain there during the storm, which will last until Tuesday.

It is also reported that the last time a storm of a similar category was recorded was more than 20 years ago. "Melissa" is also the latest Category 5 storm in the Atlantic hurricane season in the last 27 years, since Hurricane Mitch in 1998.

Earlier, UNN reported that Hurricane Melissa could intensify, threatening to cause catastrophic flooding in the northern Caribbean, including Haiti and Jamaica.