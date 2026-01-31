$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 7484 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 7932 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 10002 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 10685 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 9886 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 9102 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5294 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10795 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17963 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's ally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

In Budapest, the Roma community protested against Minister János Lázár's statements regarding the segregated education of Roma children. Activists demand an apology and condemnation of segregation from the government.

Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's ally

A large demonstration of representatives of the Roma community took place in Budapest, provoked by controversial statements by Minister of Construction and Transport János Lázár. Protesters accused the official of inciting hatred and called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to respond to his subordinate's actions. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for the protest was Lázár's comments on the situation in the city of Hódmezővásárhely, where he was previously mayor. The minister spoke in favor of the idea of separate education for children of Roma origin, stating that integration "is not always effective."

Such statements provoked an immediate reaction from human rights activists and leaders of Roma organizations, who regarded these words as legitimizing segregation and discrimination at the state level.

Demonstrators' demands to the government

Participants of the rally, who gathered near the parliament building, held posters with slogans against racism and for equal rights in education. Community leaders emphasized that such rhetoric from a high-ranking official only deepens the split in society and undermines efforts to socially adapt Roma.

The demonstrators demand a public apology from Lázár and a clear government position on the unacceptability of separating children in schools based on ethnicity.

Danish veterans marched in silent protest against Donald Trump's statements31.01.26, 18:33 • 2532 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Associated Press
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orbán