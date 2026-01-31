Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's ally

A large demonstration of representatives of the Roma community took place in Budapest, provoked by controversial statements by Minister of Construction and Transport János Lázár. Protesters accused the official of inciting hatred and called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to respond to his subordinate's actions. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for the protest was Lázár's comments on the situation in the city of Hódmezővásárhely, where he was previously mayor. The minister spoke in favor of the idea of separate education for children of Roma origin, stating that integration "is not always effective."

Such statements provoked an immediate reaction from human rights activists and leaders of Roma organizations, who regarded these words as legitimizing segregation and discrimination at the state level.

Demonstrators' demands to the government

Participants of the rally, who gathered near the parliament building, held posters with slogans against racism and for equal rights in education. Community leaders emphasized that such rhetoric from a high-ranking official only deepens the split in society and undermines efforts to socially adapt Roma.

The demonstrators demand a public apology from Lázár and a clear government position on the unacceptability of separating children in schools based on ethnicity.

Danish veterans marched in silent protest against Donald Trump's statements