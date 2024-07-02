Hungary wants to sign global cooperation agreement with Ukraine - Orban
Kyiv • UNN
Hungary wants to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine, similar to the agreements it has with other neighboring countries, focusing on settling previous disputes and building relations for the future.
Hungary wants to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine, which is similar to those agreements that exist with other Hungarian neighboring countries. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a joint press conference with President Vladimir Zelensky, reports UNN.
Mr. President said that we had constructive talks. We are trying to close all previous disputes and focus on the future. We want to establish relations between our countries, we want to sign a global cooperation agreement with Ukraine similar to the agreements we have with our other neighboring countries. We will participate in the modernization of the Ukrainian economy according to our capabilities..
President Zelenskyy also noted that the content of the dialogue with Orban on all of today's issues could become the basis for a future bilateral document between the two countries.
We discussed the most fundamental issues of our neighborly relations - trade, cross-border cooperation, infrastructure and energy issues. We talked about the humanitarian sphere, about everything that concerns the lives of our people in Ukraine and Hungary. In particular, we discussed the opening of a Ukrainian school in Hungary, the first of its kind, and Mr. Prime Minister assured us of his support for this project. In general, the content of our dialog on all today's issues can become the basis for a future bilateral document between our countries
According to him, this document will be able to regulate all relations that can be based on a mirror approach to bilateral relations between Ukraine and Hungary, which will allow both nations to enjoy all the benefits of unity in Europe.
Appendix
Today, July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kyiv.