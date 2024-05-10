Hungary supports China's peace plan for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Hungary supports China's peace plan for Ukraine, with Prime Minister Viktor Orban calling for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks, and supporting China's peace initiative presented by President Xi Jinping during his state visit to Hungary.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Budapest on May 9 that he supports the "Chinese peace plan," Reuters reports, UNN reports.
Details
Today, Europe is on the side of war. The only exception is Hungary, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks and supports all international efforts for peace... We also support the Chinese peace initiative presented by Xi Jinping
Addendum Addendum
Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently on a state visit to Hungary.
During the visit, China pledged support for a number of development projects in Hungary, including the development of a railroad between Belgrade and Budapest, the two leaders said at a press conference.
"China is one of the most important parts of the new world order," Orban said at a press conference.
