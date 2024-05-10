Hungary supports China's peace plan for Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Budapest on May 9 that he supports the "Chinese peace plan," Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Europe is on the side of war. The only exception is Hungary, which calls for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks and supports all international efforts for peace... We also support the Chinese peace initiative presented by Xi Jinping Orban said during a joint press conference with President Xi.

Addendum Addendum

Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently on a state visit to Hungary.

During the visit, China pledged support for a number of development projects in Hungary, including the development of a railroad between Belgrade and Budapest, the two leaders said at a press conference.

"China is one of the most important parts of the new world order," Orban said at a press conference.

The US overtakes China to become Germany's top trading partner - Reuters