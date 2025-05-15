Hungary announced the downing of an allegedly Ukrainian UAV on the border: what Budapest and Kyiv are saying

Hungary reported the downing of an alleged Ukrainian UAV on the border. This was reported by the Magyar Hirlap newspaper, UNN reports.

Details

According to Hungarian media, the radar detected an unknown flying object in the area of the city of Tokaj in the northeast of the country, near the Slovak and Ukrainian borders. According to preliminary data, this happened last week, but the incident was not reported then.

It is also noted that several drones allegedly flew over the border, after which they were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Hungarian army.

How Budapest and Kyiv reacted

The Hungarian Ministry of Defense denied information that Hungarian fighters allegedly shot down a Ukrainian drone. They stated that military aircraft were raised on a training alert, and then escorted a glider that deviated from its routes.

At the same time, the relevant departments of Ukraine (Ministry of Defense, State Border Guard Service, Ministry of Foreign Affairs - ed.) have not yet commented on this incident.

Let us remind you

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced an unprecedented intelligence operation by Ukrainian special services against his country. He said that Ukraine had allegedly launched a targeted smear campaign against Hungary in order to prevent a referendum on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.