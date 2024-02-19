Hungarian government refuses to meet with U.S. senators who came to Budapest

Hungary's government refused to meet on Sunday with a bipartisan U.S. delegation that arrived in Budapest on Sunday to persuade the country to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid.

This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on Sunday, February 18, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators paid an official visit to the Hungarian capital and called on the nationalist government to immediately approve Sweden's application to join NATO.

However, the Hungarian government rejected the offer to meet with U.S. senators.

With Sweden's accession to NATO, Hungary and your prime minister will do a great service to freedom-loving nations around the world - Senator Tom Tillis said during a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Budapest.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said it was disappointing that no member of the Hungarian government had accepted the invitation to meet with the delegation, but she was "full of hope and optimism" that Sweden's accession would be submitted for ratification when Hungarian lawmakers reconvene on February 26.

Senator Chris Murphy noted that the Orban government's refusal to meet was "strange and disturbing," but the burden is on the long-term leader to seek a vote.

Recall

On February 16, it was reported that a bipartisan delegation of the US Congress would visit Hungary to persuade the country to approve Sweden's application for NATO membership.

In early February, Hungary set a condition that the Swedish prime minister must visit Hungary before it ratifies Sweden's accession to NATO.