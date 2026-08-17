Hundreds of migrants in Ceuta staged a protest demanding that they be granted asylum

$44.7051.55
ukenru
05:27 AM • 3070 views
The EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 2266 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 12264 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 16, 06:07 PM • 29017 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 32255 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
August 16, 02:39 PM • 47513 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?
August 16, 02:09 PM • 23630 views
Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 49539 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
August 16, 12:10 PM • 26809 views
Zelenskyy has not submitted nominations for the ministers of defense and foreign affairs — MP
August 16, 10:48 AM • 29652 views
The General Staff confirmed the strike on a plant that produces fuel for “Smerch” and “Tornado” systems
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+23°
3.4m/s
42%
745mm
Popular news
Ronaldo's comment under Messi's post set a new Instagram world recordPhotoAugust 16, 08:18 PM • 9058 views
Sybiga called on Greece to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s skies and security in the Black SeaAugust 16, 08:30 PM • 7552 views
Eight Muslim countries condemned Israel’s rejection of the U.S. plan for GazaAugust 16, 09:37 PM • 5564 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 15372 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home01:05 AM • 12475 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 47522 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 49544 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 101292 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 84068 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 76235 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bart De Wever
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Israel
Indonesia
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their home01:05 AM • 12749 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 15633 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 53389 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 90461 views
Travis Kelce shared details of his wedding to Taylor Swift and called it the best night of his lifePhotoAugust 12, 10:15 PM • 85207 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

Hundreds of migrants in Ceuta staged a protest demanding that they be granted asylum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2360 views

Hundreds of migrants in Ceuta are protesting on the beach, demanding asylum. They refuse to return to Morocco after the mass crossing of the border.

Hundreds of migrants in Ceuta staged a protest demanding that they be granted asylum

Hundreds of migrants who recently arrived in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa staged a protest on the city beach, demanding that the Spanish authorities grant them asylum instead of returning them to Morocco. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The protesters were among approximately 5,000–8,000 migrants who remain in Ceuta after a mass border crossing two weeks ago. At that time, more than 72,000 people arrived in the small territory, which has a population of around 80,000.

Moroccan security forces arrested nearly 300 migrants who were trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta16.08.26, 23:10 • 2424 views

Most of the migrants voluntarily returned to Morocco in the following days. Due to the strain on the city's infrastructure, those who remained are living in difficult conditions on El Tarajal beach or on the outskirts of the city, awaiting an opportunity to reach mainland Europe.

Migrants demand not to be returned to Morocco

We sleep by the sea, in the cold and amid unpleasant smells. We are suffering greatly

- said a migrant from the Moroccan city of Tetouan, Ayoub Elarrud.

According to him, the police do not allow migrants to enter the central part of Ceuta.

The demonstrators held Spanish flags and placards bearing the inscriptions "We do not want to return to Morocco" and "We are people too." They chanted "We are tired" and "We need a solution."

While the migrants waited for a further decision on their fate, some of them washed clothes on the shore, while others fished with makeshift rods.

Morocco foiled a new attempt by migrants to break into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta15.08.26, 17:09 • 3834 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World