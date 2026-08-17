Hundreds of migrants in Ceuta staged a protest demanding that they be granted asylum

Hundreds of migrants who recently arrived in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa staged a protest on the city beach, demanding that the Spanish authorities grant them asylum instead of returning them to Morocco. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The protesters were among approximately 5,000–8,000 migrants who remain in Ceuta after a mass border crossing two weeks ago. At that time, more than 72,000 people arrived in the small territory, which has a population of around 80,000.

Moroccan security forces arrested nearly 300 migrants who were trying to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

Most of the migrants voluntarily returned to Morocco in the following days. Due to the strain on the city's infrastructure, those who remained are living in difficult conditions on El Tarajal beach or on the outskirts of the city, awaiting an opportunity to reach mainland Europe.

Migrants demand not to be returned to Morocco

We sleep by the sea, in the cold and amid unpleasant smells. We are suffering greatly - said a migrant from the Moroccan city of Tetouan, Ayoub Elarrud.

According to him, the police do not allow migrants to enter the central part of Ceuta.

The demonstrators held Spanish flags and placards bearing the inscriptions "We do not want to return to Morocco" and "We are people too." They chanted "We are tired" and "We need a solution."

While the migrants waited for a further decision on their fate, some of them washed clothes on the shore, while others fished with makeshift rods.

Morocco foiled a new attempt by migrants to break into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta