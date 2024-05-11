Humanitarian crisis: No aid arrives in Gaza for 3 days

No humanitarian aid has entered the Gaza Strip through the southern crossings for 3 days. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

For three days, no humanitarian aid has reportedly entered the Gaza Strip through the southern crossings designated for this purpose.

According to a report from the UN World Food Program (WFP), the situation has finally changed, and humanitarian aid has been delivered to Gaza.

In the city of Rafah, home to about 1.4 million Palestinians, only one bakery is operating at full capacity.

