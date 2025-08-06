Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to reduce water prices in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and to make sewage free. Propaganda presents this as "care", although in reality it is an attempt to hide a humanitarian crisis. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

The Kremlin announced "care" for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, declaring a reduction in water supply tariffs by almost tenfold - from over 62 rubles to 7.47. The new prices are to come into effect on September 1. Although as a result, water appears once a week or disappears altogether.

Over 10 years of Russian occupation:

key infrastructure destroyed or disabled;

main water pipelines not repaired;

pumping stations destroyed;

so-called "investments" that were supposed to go to network restoration were plundered.

The announced "tariff reduction" is an example of Russian propaganda: Russia is trying to create an illusion of "improvements" instead of actually solving the problem.

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the occupiers provide water only to the military, civilians suffer from thirst

Recall

Earlier, residents of Donetsk reported that in many areas water is cut off for a week or more. Many are forced to use technical water unsuitable for drinking, which has led to an increase in cases of poisoning, skin diseases, and hygiene problems in schools and hospitals.