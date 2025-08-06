Humanitarian crisis in the occupation: the Kremlin lowered water tariffs to hide the catastrophe

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
06:38 AM • 10055 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77726 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68873 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137432 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84875 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156344 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66804 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49655 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42741 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 134964 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.9m/s
56%
751mm
Popular news
Court ruled the allocation of land for the National Military Memorial Cemetery illegalPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 PM • 19891 views
"He's doing a great job": Trump hinted at who he sees as his successorAugust 5, 11:27 PM • 16943 views
Occupiers simulate tourist season in occupied territories - CNSAugust 6, 12:56 AM • 17141 views
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statement02:24 AM • 14876 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in Moscow05:16 AM • 10359 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77755 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 137459 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 133220 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 156361 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 134976 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 4180 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 8832 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 75538 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 96161 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 87119 views
Actual
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
ChatGPT
Financial Times

Humanitarian crisis in the occupation: the Kremlin lowered water tariffs to hide the catastrophe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

The Russian dictator ordered to lower water prices and make sewerage free in the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. This is an attempt to hide the humanitarian crisis caused by the destruction of infrastructure and lack of repairs.

Humanitarian crisis in the occupation: the Kremlin lowered water tariffs to hide the catastrophe

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to reduce water prices in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and to make sewage free. Propaganda presents this as "care", although in reality it is an attempt to hide a humanitarian crisis. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

The Kremlin announced "care" for the residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, declaring a reduction in water supply tariffs by almost tenfold - from over 62 rubles to 7.47. The new prices are to come into effect on September 1. Although as a result, water appears once a week or disappears altogether.

Over 10 years of Russian occupation:

  • key infrastructure destroyed or disabled;
    • main water pipelines not repaired;
      • pumping stations destroyed;
        • so-called "investments" that were supposed to go to network restoration were plundered.

          The announced "tariff reduction" is an example of Russian propaganda: Russia is trying to create an illusion of "improvements" instead of actually solving the problem.

          In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the occupiers provide water only to the military, civilians suffer from thirst8/4/25, 12:53 AM • 3284 views

          Recall

          Earlier, residents of Donetsk reported that in many areas water is cut off for a week or more. Many are forced to use technical water unsuitable for drinking, which has led to an increase in cases of poisoning, skin diseases, and hygiene problems in schools and hospitals.

          Veronika Marchenko

          SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
          Donetsk Oblast
          Luhansk Oblast
          Donetsk