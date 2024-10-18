Human rights activist Butkevich released from Russian captivity
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian human rights activist and serviceman Maksym Butkevych is released from Russian captivity.
Today, on October 18, human rights activist, soldier and co-founder of the ZMINA Human Rights Center Maksym Butkevych returned home from Russian captivity. This was reported by ZMINA with reference to his father, Oleksandr Butkevych, UNN reported.
Recall
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the 95-for-95 exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia. The exchange was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.