Hub for Women Entrepreneurs in Brovary continues to operate: rumors of closure are not true

Rumors have spread online about the closure of the UWE Hub for Women Entrepreneurs in Brovary, due to the move to Kyiv. The Hub continues its work and remains an important platform for supporting women's entrepreneurship, UNN writes .

Support for entrepreneurship continues

"The Hub has not moved. All the intensives and initiatives will continue in our community for women entrepreneurs who have already started their own business, are planning to start or scale it up. Events will be held without fail," the hub told UNN.

While Kyiv may become the main center of project coordination, the initiatives in Brovary will continue to operate, strengthening business support in the community.

The hub added that the women who participated in the project demonstrated initiative, creativity, and willingness to cooperate. "These women have strengthened business in our community. They not only work, but also strive to help others, attract new ideas, and solve common problems," the UWE Hub said.

Project participants often cooperate with local authorities and organize informal meetings to discuss current issues. Their ideas become the basis for new initiatives aimed at business development in Brovary.

Despite the change in the format of coordination, the UWE Hub will focus on strengthening women's businesses through the exchange of experience, advice, and practical assistance. "We have a group of girls who are proactive, creative, and good at what they do. I think we will have everything to come," the hub said.

Recall

The UWE Hub has been operating in Brovary for more than a year now, helping many women realize their long-held dream of starting their own business. The founder of the Hub Maryna Saprykina and women entrepreneurs told journalists of UNNwhat they teach here, how they share their experience, and how the city government helps.

In addition, the Brovary City Council has a Business Support Center where entrepreneurs and people who are just planning to start their own business can get free advice on business registration, renting premises, and receiving grants. This year, about 150 people, mostly representatives of micro and small businesses, applied to the Center.

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, Brovary managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investments and create almost 600 new jobs during martial law as part of the implementation of [76] investment projects . He added that during the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs in the Brovary community has increased - currently there are more than 18 thousand of them.

In addition to foreign funding, Brovary will also receive other assistance from the twin cities. For example, German partners have provided the local community with generators, medical equipment, special vehicles, and much more. In October, a representative of the municipality of the German twin city of Jena, City Councilor Matthias Mitt, arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas of further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues.

In general, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district, Brovary received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community schools and the modular town where the IDPs live.