Huawei prepares its own solid-state battery: 3000 km range and fast charging

Huawei has expanded its ambitions in the field of energy storage with a patent for a sulfide-based solid-state battery that provides a range of up to 3,000 km and ultra-fast charging in just five minutes, CarNewsChina.com reports, UNN writes.

This development, it is stated, signals a significant leap by the technology giant to assert itself in the rapidly evolving solid-state battery landscape.

The patent describes a solid-state battery architecture with an energy density of 400 to 500 Wh/kg, potentially two to three times higher than conventional lithium-ion cells. The application also details a novel approach to improving electrochemical stability: alloying sulfide electrolytes with nitrogen to eliminate side reactions at the lithium interface, a long-standing obstacle to the commercialization of sulfide-based batteries.

Huawei's development aims to improve safety and service life, the publication writes.

While Huawei's claims of a range of 3,000 kilometers and a five-minute charge have attracted general attention, experts warn that such figures remain theoretical and would require a charging infrastructure that is not yet commercially available. Nevertheless, the technical promises and Huawei's involvement have sparked renewed interest and concern among global competitors. Japanese and South Korean media have expressed concerns about China's accelerating leadership in next-generation battery technologies.

The Chinese electric vehicle and technology sector is reportedly actively exploring solid-state battery technologies to reduce dependence on established battery suppliers such as CATL and BYD. Companies such as Xiaomi and Nio rely on third-party battery manufacturers. Nevertheless, they are looking for ways to vertically integrate and regain control over this expensive component, which can account for more than half of the cost of manufacturing an electric vehicle, the publication writes.

