How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
11:14 AM • 10459 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25834 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 44094 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24563 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23429 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21321 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20752 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22845 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68026 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146604 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 17138 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 21465 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 20722 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19504 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 11962 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 1676 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 44095 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68026 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146604 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 71771 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Copenhagen
Denmark
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 10418 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19567 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 24881 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 26770 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 39005 views
Financial Times
Shahed-136
T-90
The Guardian
Nord Stream

How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

How to reduce medicine costs without harming your health? UNN has compiled simple rules that will help Ukrainians to form a more rational home first-aid kit and avoid unnecessary expenses.

94% of Ukrainian families have unused medicines in their home first-aid kits, and a quarter of them (25.4%) are expired. This is evidenced by a study published in the international journal Journal of Advanced Pharmacy Education & Research. Moreover, on average, each home first-aid kit contains five packages of medicines that will never be needed. UNN investigated how to reduce first-aid kit costs and stop buying unnecessary drugs.

How to save on medicines without harming your health

To avoid "throwing money away," you should change just a few habits.

Buy exactly as much as you need for the course of treatment. If the doctor prescribed five days of therapy, there is no point in buying a twenty-day package. Everything that remains "for later" almost always turns into garbage.

Don't overpay for the brand. Ukrainians sometimes choose well-known names, although pharmacies have high-quality analogues from other manufacturers. Such generics have the same active substance, good quality, work no worse than drugs under a well-known brand – but cost significantly less. You can consult a doctor to choose an analogue. But often it is enough to simply compare prices for similar medicines from different manufacturers.

For example, according to the website Tabletki.ua, the popular "Paracetamol" from "Darnytsia" costs UAH 30.60, while an analogue from "Arterium" can be found for UAH 19.05. "Ibuprofen" produced by "Darnytsia" is sold for UAH 70.30, and at "Lekhim" the same drug will cost UAH 61.17. In the market of headache remedies, the most famous "Citramon-Darnytsia" costs UAH 27, while its most affordable analogue can be purchased for UAH 11.30, which gives a direct saving of UAH 15. Among sedatives, "Validol" from "Farmak" is offered for UAH 12.50, and produced by "Darnytsia" – for UAH 14.80. You can also choose a cheaper analogue of the cough medicine "Ambroxol", which is relevant for the autumn-winter period: produced by "Darnytsia" costs UAH 24.82, while the Borschahivka analogue is cheaper – UAH 18.95. The difference is especially noticeable in the popular sore throat medicine – "Septefril" from Borschahivka plant is sold for UAH 44.48, while its analogue from "Darnytsia" – UAH 87.41, almost twice as expensive.

Always complete the prescribed course. An unfinished antibiotic is not only wasted money, but also a health risk. After all, interrupting the course of treatment develops bacterial resistance to the active substances of the drugs. So, discipline in taking medications is also a way to save money.

Don't turn your first-aid kit into a warehouse. Medicines should be bought when they are needed, and not "just in case" – the exception may be a basic set for a home first-aid kit, which you can form guided by the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, choosing inexpensive analogues from domestic manufacturers to save money. Regular revision of the first-aid kit will help keep it under control – review the drugs at least once every few months. This will help avoid double expenses when you buy something that is already at home.

And it is very important – do not self-medicate – consult a doctor who will prescribe what is really necessary, this will save you from unnecessary expenses, because incorrectly selected medicines are not only double expenses, but also potential harm to health.

Conclusion

All these simple rules help to save money without harming your health, turning the first-aid kit into a useful tool, and not an expensive collection of expensive boxes with expired medicines.

After all, the experience of Ukrainian families shows: a quarter of all drugs in home first-aid kits are eventually thrown away. And this means that potential savings are already in our cabinets, it is enough to review the home first-aid kit and change the approach to its formation.

Lilia Podolyak

Pharmacy
Ukraine