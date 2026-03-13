How to settle debts during individual bankruptcy - Ministry of Justice clarification

The number of people in Ukraine using insolvency procedures is growing. Last year, local commercial courts opened 1,371 bankruptcy cases for individuals. For comparison, in 2024, there were 962 such cases. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

The agency also explained how debts can be legally settled through the individual bankruptcy procedure. This procedure is provided for by law and allows a person to officially settle debts if they can no longer fulfill their financial obligations.

The purpose of this procedure is to help restore the debtor's solvency and ensure a balance between their interests and the creditors' demands.

Current legislation provides for two main procedures in an insolvency case:

debt restructuring - agreeing on a repayment plan or partial write-off of obligations;

debt repayment - satisfying creditors' claims at the expense of the debtor's property.

Recall

In 2025, 8,345 Ukrainian companies changed their legal addresses, which is almost equal to last year's figure and 10% less than in 2021.