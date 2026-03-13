$44.160.1950.960.02
March 12, 09:38 PM
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
March 12, 07:14 AM
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
How to settle debts during individual bankruptcy - Ministry of Justice clarification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Last year, courts opened 1371 insolvency cases against citizens, compared to 962 a year earlier. The Ministry of Justice proposes debt restructuring or repayment.

How to settle debts during individual bankruptcy - Ministry of Justice clarification

The number of people in Ukraine using insolvency procedures is growing. Last year, local commercial courts opened 1,371 bankruptcy cases for individuals. For comparison, in 2024, there were 962 such cases. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

The agency also explained how debts can be legally settled through the individual bankruptcy procedure. This procedure is provided for by law and allows a person to officially settle debts if they can no longer fulfill their financial obligations.

The purpose of this procedure is to help restore the debtor's solvency and ensure a balance between their interests and the creditors' demands.

Current legislation provides for two main procedures in an insolvency case:

  • debt restructuring - agreeing on a repayment plan or partial write-off of obligations;
    • debt repayment - satisfying creditors' claims at the expense of the debtor's property.

      Recall

      In 2025, 8,345 Ukrainian companies changed their legal addresses, which is almost equal to last year's figure and 10% less than in 2021.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyEconomy
      Civil Code of Ukraine
      Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
      Ukraine