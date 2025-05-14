$41.500.04
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

How to re-obtain a marriage certificate: clarification

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

In case of loss, damage to the certificate, or changes to the civil registration record, you can obtain a duplicate. To do this, you should submit an application to the Civil Registry Office, ASC, through "Diia," or at the consulate.

How to re-obtain a marriage certificate: clarification

 A certificate of state registration of civil status acts is re-issued in two cases. This was recalled on May 14 by the Department of State Registration of the Central Interregional Department of the Ministry of Justice in Kyiv, writes UNN.

 In which cases are certificates re-issued:

  • if the original was stolen, lost, damaged or destroyed;
    • in case of amendments to the civil status record or its renewal.

       The process of оформлення a duplicate document is clear and does not take much time.

      To do this, you need to submit an application to:

      • any branch of the Civil Registry Office;
        • CNAP;
          • through the «Diia» portal;
            • diplomatic mission, consular post of Ukraine.

              The rate of state duty for re-issuing a certificate is 0.03 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (UAH 0.51).

              Civil registry offices may provide paid services, the list of which is approved by the Government. The funds received from this are credited to the state budget.

              Who has the right to receive: 

              • the person in respect of whom the civil status record has been drawn up;
                • representatives of a person in case of submission of a power of attorney certified in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Notaries", or a document certifying the powers of such a representative, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Advocacy and Advocacy Activities";
                  • representatives of a health care institution, educational or other children's institution where the child is permanently located, guardianship and trusteeship authority.

                    Where to get:

                    - in any department of state registration of civil status acts, regardless of the applicant's place of residence and the place of state registration of civil status acts.

                    Birth certificates of children are re-issued to:

                    • their parents and adoptive parents, regardless of the age of the child;
                      • guardians, trustees, administration of a health care institution, educational or other children's institution where the child is permanently located, guardianship and trusteeship authority.

                        We remind you that in April 2025, the Ministry of Justice confirmed the validity of laminated certificates of civil status acts. The documents are suitable for certifying facts, but apostille on them is impossible. 

                        Alona Utkina

                        Alona Utkina

                        SocietyLife hack
                        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
                        Ukraine
                        Kyiv
