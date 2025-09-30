How to drive a car during rains: Ukrainians were given advice

In Ukraine, forecasters promise rainy weather throughout the current week. Because of this, driving vehicles, including cars, will be much more difficult - visibility on the roads will worsen, the roads themselves will be slippery, and the risk of accidents (including fatal ones) will increase. UNN, with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine, tells how to protect yourself during such weather.

Details

Drivers are advised to follow these important recommendations:

Visibility - monitor the condition of the windshield and wipers, replace the blades in a timely manner. Make sure the ventilation is working - otherwise the glass will quickly fog up;

Tires - must match the season and be in good condition. Worn tread significantly increases the risk of aquaplaning (loss of grip of car tires with the road surface when a layer of water forms between them);

Low beam headlights - turn on the lighting devices so that other road users can see you;

Beginning of rain - in the first minutes, the road surface is especially slippery due to a mixture of dust and dirt. At this time, you should not make sharp maneuvers, you need to reduce speed and increase distance;

Safe speed - the main condition for safe driving during difficult weather conditions at any time of the year. Therefore, in the rain, you need to move slower than in dry weather. In a heavy downpour, it is better to stop on the side of the road with the emergency lights on;

Puddles - can hide potholes or open manholes. If possible, you should follow another car. Large puddles should be overcome slowly to avoid water hammer;

Safety - it is recommended to always fasten seat belts, and for transporting children, it is worth using restraint systems.

If, while driving, you see that someone is in a difficult situation due to bad weather and needs help, do not stand aside. If necessary, call 112/102 - the message says.

