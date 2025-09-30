How to drive a car during rains: Ukrainians were given advice

$41.320.16
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25834 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 44094 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24563 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23429 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21321 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20752 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22845 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68026 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146604 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 17138 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 21465 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 20722 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19504 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 11962 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 1676 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 44095 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 68026 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146604 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 71771 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 10418 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19567 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 24881 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 26770 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 39005 views
How to drive a car during rains: Ukrainians were given advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Forecasters predict rainy weather in Ukraine throughout the week, which will complicate driving. The Patrol Police of Ukraine gave recommendations to drivers on how to avoid accidents.

In Ukraine, forecasters promise rainy weather throughout the current week. Because of this, driving vehicles, including cars, will be much more difficult - visibility on the roads will worsen, the roads themselves will be slippery, and the risk of accidents (including fatal ones) will increase. UNN, with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine, tells how to protect yourself during such weather.

Details

Drivers are advised to follow these important recommendations:

  • Visibility - monitor the condition of the windshield and wipers, replace the blades in a timely manner. Make sure the ventilation is working - otherwise the glass will quickly fog up;
    • Tires - must match the season and be in good condition. Worn tread significantly increases the risk of aquaplaning (loss of grip of car tires with the road surface when a layer of water forms between them);
      • Low beam headlights - turn on the lighting devices so that other road users can see you;
        • Beginning of rain - in the first minutes, the road surface is especially slippery due to a mixture of dust and dirt. At this time, you should not make sharp maneuvers, you need to reduce speed and increase distance;
          • Safe speed - the main condition for safe driving during difficult weather conditions at any time of the year. Therefore, in the rain, you need to move slower than in dry weather. In a heavy downpour, it is better to stop on the side of the road with the emergency lights on;
            • Puddles - can hide potholes or open manholes. If possible, you should follow another car. Large puddles should be overcome slowly to avoid water hammer;
              • Safety - it is recommended to always fasten seat belts, and for transporting children, it is worth using restraint systems.

                If, while driving, you see that someone is in a difficult situation due to bad weather and needs help, do not stand aside. If necessary, call 112/102

                - the message says.

                October will start with "very cold" weather: temperatures will drop to +6, rain almost everywhere30.09.25, 11:27 • 1856 views

                Yevhen Ustimenko

