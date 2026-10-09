How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water stream

White deposits, a weak water flow, and jets spraying in different directions may indicate that the showerhead is dirty. Taking a shower with such a defect is inconvenient because the water flows unevenly. In addition, much more water is used than necessary, creating extra utility costs. It should not be forgotten that fungi can also multiply in a dirty showerhead. They get onto the skin with the water jets and cause various forms of dermatitis.

These problems can be avoided by cleaning the plumbing regularly. The method depends on the design and coating of the particular product. UNN explains how to do this best.

Why a showerhead gets clogged

Minerals contained in water gradually form limescale on the surface and around the openings. And the harder the water, the faster deposits appear and clog the showerhead. Soap or shower gel residue joins them, while rust particles and other debris from the pipes can accumulate in the mesh filter at the inlet.

The showerhead should be cleaned when the openings no longer let water through or the jets change direction. At the same time, a weak flow does not always mean that the showerhead itself is clogged: the cause may be in the hose, faucet, or water supply.

Where to start cleaning

First, read the instructions or the plumbing manufacturer's recommendations on its website. Check which products are permitted for the coating and whether the showerhead can be removed and soaked. Next, prepare a soft cotton cloth, warm water, an approved cleaning product, and a container. A soft brush will be needed for a removable mesh. Wipe the surface with a damp cloth, adding mild approved soap if necessary, rinse it off, and wipe the showerhead dry.

How to clean the openings without disassembling the showerhead

Many modern showerheads have flexible silicone nozzles—small protrusions from which water flows. Gently rub them with your fingers: this helps loosen the deposits. After that, turn on the water, rinse away the deposits, and check that the jets are flowing evenly. Do not pierce the openings with a needle or try to enlarge them: you may damage the nozzles and alter the spray pattern. If deposits remain, proceed with cleaning using a product compatible with the showerhead.

How to clean a removable showerhead

Turn off the faucet. If the design allows the hand showerhead to be detached from the hose, unscrew the connection without applying excessive force. Keep the sealing gasket and remember its position. If the part does not come loose, do not try to force it off. Inspect the inlet opening. If an accessible removable mesh is present, take it out according to the instructions, rinse it, and carefully remove debris with a soft brush. Do not remove secured parts or the flow restrictor.

After that, treat the deposits with an approved product. If the manufacturer permits soaking, use a container with a solution of the required concentration and follow the specified time. Do not leave the showerhead in it overnight merely because the deposits seem stubborn. Next, thoroughly rinse off the product with clean water, return the mesh and gasket to their places, reconnect the showerhead, and run water through it. Important: check that there are no leaks near the connection. Do not overtighten the thread, as excessive force may damage the parts.

How to clean a fixed showerhead

A fixed showerhead can be cleaned externally without removing it. Apply an approved product to a soft cloth, carefully wipe the surface, and then rinse it thoroughly. The cleaner should not be sprayed directly onto shower products so that it does not get inside. You should also not try to clean the showerhead by placing it in a bag of vinegar. Prolonged contact with acid can damage the plumbing's coating.

Can vinegar and citric acid be used to clean a showerhead

Vinegar can dissolve limescale deposits, but it cannot be considered a universal plumbing cleaner. Citric acid should likewise be used only with the plumbing manufacturer's approval.

What mistakes to avoid when cleaning

Do not use metal sponges, abrasive powders, or stiff scrubbing pads: they can leave scratches. Do not try to speed up cleaning by using a larger dose of the product or soaking for longer.

Do not mix different cleaners. Combining acids, including vinegar, with chlorine bleach is particularly dangerous: it can cause the release of toxic gas. Follow the label instructions regarding gloves and ventilation.

How to reduce the buildup of deposits

After showering, wipe the surface of the showerhead dry with a soft cloth and periodically clean the flexible nozzles, if the design provides for this. The frequency of care depends on the hardness of the water and the appearance of deposits. It is better to remove a small amount of buildup than to wait until the holes become clogged. If the flow remains weak after cleaning, check whether the hose has become kinked and whether water is flowing normally from the other taps. Leaks, cracks, or a faulty mixer require repair.