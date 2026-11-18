SBU Major General Serhii Duka

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka said that after his detention, NABU officers told him that he would remain in custody for the same amount of time as Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, the now former senior detective of the anti-corruption bureau. He said this during a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Special Commission investigating possible violations of defense and anti-corruption legislation, reports a UNN correspondent.

"No, they promised me that I would sit for as long as Mahamedrasulov had sat. I don’t know whether this was a procedural action or not," Duka said in response to a question about whether, after his detention, he had been offered cooperation with the investigation in exchange for a more lenient preventive measure or other procedural decisions.

In response to a clarifying question about who exactly had voiced such a threat, the SBU major general replied that they were NABU officers.

Serhii Duka also noted that events on the day of his detention unfolded very quickly.

"You wake up in the morning, get ready for work, and by lunchtime you are already detained, while in the evening they are already serving you a notice of suspicion, which, when I read it, honestly—if an operative had brought me such materials, I would have sent him to a doctor," he said.

Earlier, Serhii Duka called the actions of NABU and SAPO political revenge for investigating employees of anti-corruption agencies. According to him, the actions of the anti-corruption agencies are connected with the fact that last year the SBU conducted searches of NABU detectives and investigated criminal proceedings concerning possible corruption crimes committed by their employees.

NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did not

We remind you

On November 4, NABU and SAPO announced that they had exposed an alleged criminal organization whose members are suspected of systematically providing unlawful benefits to senior law enforcement officials in exchange for unimpeded operation of fraudulent call centers and other illegal businesses.

One of the figures involved in the “Carthage” operation was SBU Major General Serhii Duka. He is charged with participation in a criminal organization. The general himself denies his guilt.

On November 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Serhii Duka to be held in custody for 60 days, with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of UAH 65 million. Prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office insisted on a significantly higher amount—UAH 100 million.

During the court hearing, the major general himself stated that he was unable to pay such bail independently and denied any intention to hide from the investigation.

After the court’s decision, SBU officers began collecting funds to support the major general. On November 13, the required bail amount was collected, and Serhii Duka was released from the pretrial detention center. On the eve of his release from the detention center, SBU officers defending Ukraine’s independence on the front line also expressed their support for Serhii Duka. They recorded a video address to the general, saying that they had joined the fundraising for his bail directly from the front line.