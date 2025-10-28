How to carve a pumpkin for Halloween: all the secrets for a perfect result

Halloween without a pumpkin is not Halloween! It is Jack-o'-lantern that creates a spooky and at the same time festive atmosphere. UNN will tell you how to turn an ordinary pumpkin into a real work of art on your own.

Choosing and preparing a pumpkin

It is most convenient to take a medium or large pumpkin with a smooth, hard skin - it is easy to draw and cut on it. Before buying, tap on it: if the sound is dull, the pumpkin is ripe and will cut easily. The skin should be free of dents and spots.

Be sure to wash the pumpkin with soap and dry it with a towel - this will help reduce the risk of mold after cutting.

How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room

Cutting off the top or bottom

The most popular option is to cut off the "lid" around the stem. This should be done at an angle so that the lid does not fall inside.

If you plan to put a candle inside, you can cut off the bottom - then the pumpkin will be more stable, and it will be easier to insert the candle. Before cutting, mark the line with a marker - the cut will be more even and neat.

Cleaning the inside

Using a large spoon or ice cream scoop, remove all seeds and fibers. Leave the walls about 2 cm thick - this way the light will be visible, but the pumpkin will not collapse.

Drawing the future face

Draw the outlines of the eyes, nose, and mouth with a regular marker or felt-tip pen. For inspiration, use these stencils or create your own design.

To make the pumpkin look more "alive", make the facial features asymmetrical.

Cutting out

It is better to use a thin sharp knife or a special pumpkin carving kit. Start with small details, then move on to larger ones. Move from the center to the edges so as not to damage the drawing. If a piece you cut out gets stuck, gently push or twist it, do not pull it by force, so as not to spoil the cut.

For even lines, it is convenient to use a saw knife or a utility blade.

Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary

Adding light

There are several options here:

place a candle in a jar or in a candlestick inside;

use an LED light or a battery-powered garland;

insert several small flashlights of different colors and get an original effect.

If you put a candle, make a few small holes in the back or top so that hot air can escape and the flame does not go out.

How to keep a pumpkin longer

To keep the pumpkin longer, you should grease the cuts with petroleum jelly or oil - this will help slow down drying. It is also useful to spray it with a vinegar solution (1 tablespoon of vinegar per half liter of water), which kills bacteria. It is best to store the pumpkin in a cool place or on the balcony, away from direct sunlight. If it starts to dry out, it is enough to wrap it in a damp towel overnight - and the pumpkin will partially restore its elasticity.

Addition

From the remaining pumpkin pulp, you can prepare:

cream soup with cream;

pumpkin pancakes;

cookies or pie;

latte with pumpkin puree.

And the seeds - dry them in the oven, salt them, and you'll get a delicious crunchy snack.

5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit