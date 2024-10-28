How to avoid a fire due to an electric heater: the SES gave advice
Kyiv • UNN
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine provides important rules for the safe use of heating devices during the cold season. Since the beginning of the year, more than 22,000 residential fires have been recorded in Ukraine.
It's getting colder outside, so the State Emergency Service of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to keep warm safely and not to let an ordinary heater turn into a source of fire, UNN reports.
The SES urges to remember that:
- Only appliances that are in good working order can be turned on.
- Do not experiment and do not make any devices with your own hands.
- One socket - one device.
- Do not leave the appliance unattended.
- The stand is non-combustible.
- The wires are not under the carpet.
- Consume electricity responsibly!
The SES emphasizes that a spark can ignite instantly. In case of fire, call "101" or "112".
Addendum
Experts urge Ukrainians to follow the safety rules for stove heating. Since the beginning of the year, 22,169 residential fires have been recorded in Ukraine.