How to insulate your home: some tips for a more comfortable winter

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 23848 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 120511 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 176398 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 110817 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 346673 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 174910 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145811 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196412 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125245 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108279 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
66%
How to insulate your home: some tips for a more comfortable winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 173750 views

Experts shared tips on how to insulate your home before the heating season. Recommendations include checking windows, insulating doors, installing heat-reflective screens, and controlling air humidity.

How to insulate your home: some tips for a more comfortable winter

UNN has collected some tips that will help keep apartments warm and comfortable during the winter season. Especially at the beginning of the heating season, when the radiators in apartments are still cold.

Tips for home insulation:

  • Check the windows for cracks. Put caulk in the window frames and treat the glass at the joints with silicone sealant. If you have modern double-glazed windows, check whether the windows close tightly.
  • Apply caulking to the door. Seal any cracks or crevices in the walls, floor, and ceiling with sealant.
  • Move the furniture away from the radiators and draw the curtains. Place heat-reflective screens or homemade reflectors made of aluminum foil and cardboard behind radiators.
  • If you can, insulate the facade of your apartment. Or at least the wall that freezes the most. Also insulate the balcony.
  • Ventilation can cause heat to escape from rooms. You can reduce losses by using grilles with adjustable openings.
  • Together with your neighbors, insulate the entrance, basements, and attics. Insulate pipelines, as well as windows and doors in the foyer and stairwells.

Indoor humidity also plays a role. If the apartment is too dry, a person needs a higher temperature to feel comfortable than when the humidity is normal. Humidity in the range of 40-65% is considered comfortable for humans. You can buy a hygrometer that measures this value and a humidifier.

In addition, it is better to cover windows with curtains made of thick material. However, heating radiators should be open so as not to prevent heat from entering the room. If possible, hang blinds. They will also prevent cold air from entering from the glass.

AddendumAddendum

On October 22, Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that the heating season was already starting in Ukraine . Social infrastructure facilities are being connected to the heat. First of all, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens.

For example, in Kyiv , only social buildings, such as kindergartens, schools, and hospitals, are connected to heat. Residents of apartment buildings save themselves from the cold with warm clothes, hot water bottles, and heaters.

The specific dates of heat supply are determined by weather conditions, according to which community authorities make their decisions.

The Energy Ministry reports that Ukraine has formed sufficient stocks of fuel and lubricants to get through the fall and winter.

Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk stated that only Russian shelling could destabilize the power system . He also predicts that demand will be covered even if electricity consumption increases during cold weather.

The Ministry of Energy named the conditions under which the winter will pass in normal mode06.09.24, 15:13 • 14578 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyLife hack
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Kyiv
