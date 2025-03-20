How the Russian-Ukrainian "energy ceasefire" could affect the war - Bloomberg analysis
If a moratorium on strikes against energy targets is approved, Russia will face less risk of refinery shutdowns. This will give Ukraine a respite from power outages and time to repair facilities.
If the moratorium on strikes against energy targets comes into force, russia will face a lower risk of refineries shutting down due to UAV attacks in the near future. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, reports UNN.
It is noted that this is important for russians, as seasonal maintenance is currently underway at russian factories. In addition, demand for fuel is growing due to the start of the sowing season.
Since russia has surplus capacity distributed through refineries scattered throughout the country, and defense measures at enterprises closer to the border with Ukraine have been strengthened, this minimizes the risks (of fuel shortages - ed.)
At the same time, the authors point out that for Ukraine, the cessation of russian attacks on power plants could give it a break from power outages, although they have become less critical, but may still occur at the local level.
This could also help Ukraine at least partially repair damaged facilities, as well as give it more time for annual maintenance of the country's nuclear power plants. During the war, Kyiv has become even more reliant on its reactors, as russian attacks have focused on plants that burn fossil fuels
In addition, according to the authors, a break in airstrikes may also allow Ukraine to increase domestic gas production and pump larger volumes of fuel into storage facilities during the summer in order to prepare for the next winter.
According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, russian dictator vladimir putin is already creating confusion regarding the timing and details of the ceasefire, trying to falsely accuse Ukraine of violating such a regime even before the relevant agreement enters into force. According to experts, this is an indication of how putin is likely to use any future agreements.
