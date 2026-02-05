How Ronaldo celebrated his 41st birthday: Al-Nassr masseurs arranged a touching greeting

$43.170.02
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 8180 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 12417 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 22824 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 51162 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 26228 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25750 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21185 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14305 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14053 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Popular news
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 30105 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 16308 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 21586 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 7418 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 11601 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 63284 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 93219 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 92976 views
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 1586 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 11628 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 16333 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 38479 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 20937 views
How Ronaldo celebrated his 41st birthday: Al-Nassr masseurs arranged a touching greeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 41st birthday on February 5th. Al-Nassr masseurs congratulated him with the song "Happy Birthday" during training. The footballer continues to play and aims to reach 1000 career goals, currently having scored 961.

Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 41st birthday on February 5. The famous footballer couldn't miss training even on his birthday, but he was found there and sincerely congratulated on the holiday, reports UNN.

 So, a touching video is circulating online, in which the masseurs of Saudi "Al-Nassr", for which Cristiano plays, sincerely congratulate the forward and sing the popular song "Happy Birthday" for him.

It should be noted that Ronaldo does not yet plan to leave football. The athlete actively trains and it is obvious that he is doing everything possible to reach the mark of 1000 goals. Currently, he has 961 goals scored.

The Portuguese striker has played for "Sporting", "Manchester United", "Real Madrid", "Juventus" and "Al-Nassr". Ronaldo gained real fame at "Real Madrid", where he scored 450 goals and made 131 assists in 438 official matches.

During his career, Cristiano won the "Golden Ball" five times and the Champions League five times. As part of the Portuguese national team, he also celebrated victory at Euro 2016.

Despite being 41, Ronaldo continues to demonstrate a high level of play. In the 2025/26 season, he played 22 matches for "Al-Nassr", scored 18 goals and made three assists. The January figure of 961 career goals only confirms his incredible performance.

Veres forward disappeared during team training camp in Turkey: the club doesn't know where the player might be03.02.26, 21:00 • 3326 views

