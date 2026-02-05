How Ronaldo celebrated his 41st birthday: Al-Nassr masseurs arranged a touching greeting

Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 41st birthday on February 5. The famous footballer couldn't miss training even on his birthday, but he was found there and sincerely congratulated on the holiday, reports UNN.

So, a touching video is circulating online, in which the masseurs of Saudi "Al-Nassr", for which Cristiano plays, sincerely congratulate the forward and sing the popular song "Happy Birthday" for him.

It should be noted that Ronaldo does not yet plan to leave football. The athlete actively trains and it is obvious that he is doing everything possible to reach the mark of 1000 goals. Currently, he has 961 goals scored.

The Portuguese striker has played for "Sporting", "Manchester United", "Real Madrid", "Juventus" and "Al-Nassr". Ronaldo gained real fame at "Real Madrid", where he scored 450 goals and made 131 assists in 438 official matches.

During his career, Cristiano won the "Golden Ball" five times and the Champions League five times. As part of the Portuguese national team, he also celebrated victory at Euro 2016.

Despite being 41, Ronaldo continues to demonstrate a high level of play. In the 2025/26 season, he played 22 matches for "Al-Nassr", scored 18 goals and made three assists. The January figure of 961 career goals only confirms his incredible performance.

