Veres forward disappeared during team training camp in Turkey: the club doesn't know where the player might be
Kyiv • UNN
Veres' Turkish forward Eren Aydin arbitrarily left the team during a training camp in Turkey and is not responding to calls. The 22-year-old player joined Veres in September 2025 from Galatasaray.
Turkish forward of Rivne "Veres" Eren Aydin arbitrarily left the team's location during the team's training camp in Turkey. The player does not contact either the club's management or the medical staff. This is stated in the statement of the Rivne club, reports UNN.
Details
"People's Club Veres reports that this morning the footballer arbitrarily left the team's location during the training camp in Turkey. The player does not contact either the club's management or the medical staff," the club's statement reads.
Addition
22-year-old Eren Aydin moved to "Veres" from Turkish "Galatasaray" in September 2025 as a free agent. As part of Rivne, the forward played 10 games in all tournaments, in which he scored one goal and made 3 assists.
Recall
Goalkeeper of "Kryvbas" Ihor Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after the club's summer training camp in Slovenia. The club stated that the player arbitrarily left the team's location and expects the return of contractual obligations.