06:25 PM
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
Veres forward disappeared during team training camp in Turkey: the club doesn't know where the player might be

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Veres' Turkish forward Eren Aydin arbitrarily left the team during a training camp in Turkey and is not responding to calls. The 22-year-old player joined Veres in September 2025 from Galatasaray.

Veres forward disappeared during team training camp in Turkey: the club doesn't know where the player might be

Turkish forward of Rivne "Veres" Eren Aydin arbitrarily left the team's location during the team's training camp in Turkey. The player does not contact either the club's management or the medical staff. This is stated in the statement of the Rivne club, reports UNN.

Details

"People's Club Veres reports that this morning the footballer arbitrarily left the team's location during the training camp in Turkey. The player does not contact either the club's management or the medical staff," the club's statement reads.

Addition

22-year-old Eren Aydin moved to "Veres" from Turkish "Galatasaray" in September 2025 as a free agent. As part of Rivne, the forward played 10 games in all tournaments, in which he scored one goal and made 3 assists.

Recall

Goalkeeper of "Kryvbas" Ihor Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after the club's summer training camp in Slovenia. The club stated that the player arbitrarily left the team's location and expects the return of contractual obligations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Turkey