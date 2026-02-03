Veres forward disappeared during team training camp in Turkey: the club doesn't know where the player might be

Turkish forward of Rivne "Veres" Eren Aydin arbitrarily left the team's location during the team's training camp in Turkey. The player does not contact either the club's management or the medical staff. This is stated in the statement of the Rivne club, reports UNN.

Details

"People's Club Veres reports that this morning the footballer arbitrarily left the team's location during the training camp in Turkey. The player does not contact either the club's management or the medical staff," the club's statement reads.

Addition

22-year-old Eren Aydin moved to "Veres" from Turkish "Galatasaray" in September 2025 as a free agent. As part of Rivne, the forward played 10 games in all tournaments, in which he scored one goal and made 3 assists.

Recall

Goalkeeper of "Kryvbas" Ihor Omelchenko did not return to Ukraine after the club's summer training camp in Slovenia. The club stated that the player arbitrarily left the team's location and expects the return of contractual obligations.