“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

How many Ukrainians received foreign passports and ID cards in 2024 - the answer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

How many Ukrainians received foreign passports and ID cards in 2024 - the answer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26902 views

In 2024, almost 2.63 million foreign passports and 1.32 million ID cards were issued in Ukraine. More than 17 thousand temporary residence permits were issued and 3,058 irregular migrants were identified.

Almost 2.63 million passports and 1.32 million ID cards were issued in Ukraine in 2024, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Almost 2,630,000 foreign passports and more than 1,320,000 ID cards were issued by specialists of the State Migration Service last year," the statement said.

In addition, migration officers issued over 17,000 temporary residence permits and almost 9,000 permanent residence permits. Over the past year, 7,883 people acquired Ukrainian citizenship by birth or territorial origin, and another 60 people became citizens of Ukraine by Presidential Decree. Protection in Ukraine was granted to 53 people.

In the area of combating illegal migration, in 2024, the State Migration Service identified 3,058 irregular migrants.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2023, units of the State Migration Service issued more than 2.7 million passports and more than 1.4 million ID cards to Ukrainian citizens.

Ukraine's passport has risen to 30th place in the world ranking08.01.25, 16:45 • 24976 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

