How many Ukrainians received foreign passports and ID cards in 2024 - the answer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Almost 2.63 million passports and 1.32 million ID cards were issued in Ukraine in 2024, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Almost 2,630,000 foreign passports and more than 1,320,000 ID cards were issued by specialists of the State Migration Service last year," the statement said.

In addition, migration officers issued over 17,000 temporary residence permits and almost 9,000 permanent residence permits. Over the past year, 7,883 people acquired Ukrainian citizenship by birth or territorial origin, and another 60 people became citizens of Ukraine by Presidential Decree. Protection in Ukraine was granted to 53 people.

In the area of combating illegal migration, in 2024, the State Migration Service identified 3,058 irregular migrants.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2023, units of the State Migration Service issued more than 2.7 million passports and more than 1.4 million ID cards to Ukrainian citizens.

