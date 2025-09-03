How many attacks were repelled in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions - General Staff's answer

Ukrainian military repelled eight Russian attacks in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary at 8:00 AM on September 3, according to UNN.

Details

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 282 artillery shellings, including twelve from multiple rocket launcher systems. - the report says.

According to the General Staff, in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, twelve attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and also towards the settlement of Monachynivka.

The General Staff also reported on the situation in other directions:

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eighteen times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, and towards the settlements of Dronivka and Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seventeen enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, Serebryanka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place yesterday. The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Popiv Yar, Yablunivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Volodymyrivka, Ivanivka, Nykanorivka, Vilne, Rodynske, Molodetske, and towards Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Novokhatske, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Obratne, and towards Komyshuvakha.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

