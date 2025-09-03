How many attacks were repelled in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions - General Staff's answer

$41.370.05
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 2450 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 4906 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 63745 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 98273 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 134234 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 147763 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79057 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 142197 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 52465 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 227721 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 227351 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 217146 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 213689 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 208306 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 2452 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 4910 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 63746 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 134236 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 147766 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Marco Rubio
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
China
Kirovohrad Oblast
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 13409 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 27591 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 30721 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 45159 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 90622 views
Fake news
S-300 missile system
Iron dome
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

How many attacks were repelled in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions - General Staff's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 Russian attacks in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor.

How many attacks were repelled in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions - General Staff's answer

Ukrainian military repelled eight Russian attacks in the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary at 8:00 AM on September 3, according to UNN.

Details

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropped a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 282 artillery shellings, including twelve from multiple rocket launcher systems.

- the report says.

According to the General Staff, in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Krasne Pershe and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, twelve attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and also towards the settlement of Monachynivka.

Defense Forces destroyed S-300 air defense system and 9S36 radar in Zaporizhzhia03.09.25, 08:34 • 2210 views

The General Staff also reported on the situation in other directions:

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eighteen times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Torske, Dibrova, and towards the settlements of Dronivka and Drobycheve.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seventeen enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, Serebryanka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements took place yesterday. The invader tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Popiv Yar, Yablunivka, Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 39 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Mayak, Nove Shakhove, Vilne, Dachne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Volodymyrivka, Ivanivka, Nykanorivka, Vilne, Rodynske, Molodetske, and towards Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Novokhatske, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Obratne, and towards Komyshuvakha.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks in the direction of the settlement of Antonivka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

British intelligence: Russia intensified pressure in Serebryansky forest, weakening activity in northern Ukraine, why do the occupiers need this?02.09.25, 14:31 • 4068 views

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine