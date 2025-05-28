Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on reports that the peace treaty on Ukraine will also include a ban on Georgia and Moldova joining NATO, noting that they cannot discuss this at negotiations with Ukraine. This is reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Tell me, how can we discuss Georgia in negotiations with Ukraine? These are bilateral direct negotiations. In what way? I repeat once again, there are a lot of speculations now. Often, most of these speculations in the media are completely false, or are fakes, or outright lies. Therefore, you need to be very careful about all this. Understanding that, of course, the exchange of positions, the exchange of approaches is and will be conducted in a discrete mode. It cannot be otherwise - said Peskov.

Reuters reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that an end to the war in Ukraine is likely possible if Western leaders make a written commitment to stop NATO's eastward expansion and lift some of the sanctions against Russia.

Three Russian sources said that Putin wants to obtain a "written" commitment from the main Western powers not to expand the US-led NATO alliance to the east. This position of the Russian Federation formally excludes membership in the Alliance of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and some countries that were previously part of the USSR.

