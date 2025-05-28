"How can we discuss this in negotiations with Ukraine?" The Kremlin commented on the ban on Georgia and Moldova joining NATO

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2412 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 8704 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17200 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36134 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90213 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 53951 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101657 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158499 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112600 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101657 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120328 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126249 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158499 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233190 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 39053 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37488 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43418 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 111925 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112129 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

"How can we discuss this in negotiations with Ukraine?" The Kremlin commented on the ban on Georgia and Moldova joining NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

The Kremlin spokesman rejected the possibility of discussing with Ukraine the ban on Georgia and Moldova joining NATO. According to him, negotiations with Ukraine are bilateral.

"How can we discuss this in negotiations with Ukraine?" The Kremlin commented on the ban on Georgia and Moldova joining NATO

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on reports that the peace treaty on Ukraine will also include a ban on Georgia and Moldova joining NATO, noting that they cannot discuss this at negotiations with Ukraine. This is reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

Tell me, how can we discuss Georgia in negotiations with Ukraine? These are bilateral direct negotiations. In what way? I repeat once again, there are a lot of speculations now. Often, most of these speculations in the media are completely false, or are fakes, or outright lies. Therefore, you need to be very careful about all this. Understanding that, of course, the exchange of positions, the exchange of approaches is and will be conducted in a discrete mode. It cannot be otherwise

- said Peskov.

Addition

Reuters reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that an end to the war in Ukraine is likely possible if Western leaders make a written commitment to stop NATO's eastward expansion and lift some of the sanctions against Russia.

Three Russian sources said that Putin wants to obtain a "written" commitment from the main Western powers not to expand the US-led NATO alliance to the east. This position of the Russian Federation formally excludes membership in the Alliance of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and some countries that were previously part of the USSR.

Putin demands to stop NATO expansion in exchange for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Reuters28.05.25, 12:41 • 1370 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Ukraine
Moldova
Georgia
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$108,932.10
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,337.45
Ethereum
$2,658.13