How a child under 14 can obtain a document confirming registration in the STS - explained by the STS

At the State Tax Service of Ukraine, they talked about the procedure for a child under 14 years of age to obtain a document certifying registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers, reports UNN.

Where to start

Submit the Individual Taxpayer Registration Card in form No. 1DR, which is also an application for registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers (SRIP).

Who submits the documents

For a minor child under 14 years of age, the Individual Taxpayer Registration Card in form No. 1DR is submitted by one of the parents (foster parents, adoptive parents, guardians) or a representative under a power of attorney.

What documents are needed

Birth certificate of the child.

If the certificate is issued not in the Ukrainian language, it is necessary to provide a certified translation of the certificate into the Ukrainian language (the original is returned after presentation) and its copy.

A document certifying the identity of one of the parents (foster parents, adoptive parents, guardians).

Additional documents (if necessary):

- If the parents or one of them were foreigners or stateless persons at the time of the child's birth, it is necessary to provide a certificate of registration of the person as a citizen of Ukraine (returned after presentation).

- To confirm the place of residence (stay), you can provide: an extract from the register of the territorial community, a passport in the form of a booklet, a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine.

- To confirm the status of an internally displaced person, a certificate of registration of an internally displaced person is provided.

Where to submit the documents

To any controlling authority in person or electronically through the E-Cabinet or the mobile application "My Tax".

How long does it take

Registration of a person in the SRIP is carried out within 3 working days after the application.

How to get the finished document

The document certifying the registration of the child in the SRIP (taxpayer's card) can be issued to one of the parents (foster parents, adoptive parents, guardians) or a representative under a power of attorney.

