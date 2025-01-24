How a child under 14 can obtain a document confirming registration in the STS - explained by the STS

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89665 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100585 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108526 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111370 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103830 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135672 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103792 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119977 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65611 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114706 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36900 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34320 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89665 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132047 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167385 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157113 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28579 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 34320 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114706 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119977 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140393 views
Actual
How a child under 14 can obtain a document confirming registration in the STS - explained by the STS

How a child under 14 can obtain a document confirming registration in the STS - explained by the STS

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21608 views

The State Tax Service (STS) has explained the procedure for registering children under 14 years of age in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers. Parents can submit documents in person or through electronic services.

At the State Tax Service of Ukraine, they talked about the procedure for a child under 14 years of age to obtain a document certifying registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers, reports UNN.

Where to start

Submit the Individual Taxpayer Registration Card in form No. 1DR, which is also an application for registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers (SRIP).

Who submits the documents

For a minor child under 14 years of age, the Individual Taxpayer Registration Card in form No. 1DR is submitted by one of the parents (foster parents, adoptive parents, guardians) or a representative under a power of attorney.

What documents are needed

  • Birth certificate of the child.

    If the certificate is issued not in the Ukrainian language, it is necessary to provide a certified translation of the certificate into the Ukrainian language (the original is returned after presentation) and its copy.

    • A document certifying the identity of one of the parents (foster parents, adoptive parents, guardians).

      Additional documents (if necessary):

      - If the parents or one of them were foreigners or stateless persons at the time of the child's birth, it is necessary to provide a certificate of registration of the person as a citizen of Ukraine (returned after presentation).

      - To confirm the place of residence (stay), you can provide: an extract from the register of the territorial community, a passport in the form of a booklet, a temporary certificate of a citizen of Ukraine.

      - To confirm the status of an internally displaced person, a certificate of registration of an internally displaced person is provided.

      Dismissals at the STS continue: Kravchenko has made a number of important decisions01.16.25, 19:09 • 44943 views

      Where to submit the documents

      To any controlling authority in person or electronically through the E-Cabinet or the mobile application "My Tax".

      How long does it take

      Registration of a person in the SRIP is carried out within 3 working days after the application.

      How to get the finished document

      The document certifying the registration of the child in the SRIP (taxpayer's card) can be issued to one of the parents (foster parents, adoptive parents, guardians) or a representative under a power of attorney.

      Head of the State Tax Service Kravchenko held his first meeting with the IMF representative: what was discussed01.17.25, 18:45 • 39625 views

      Image
      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      Tatiana Kraevskaya

      Society
      ukraineUkraine

      Contact us about advertising