Houthis allowed to tow burning MV Sounion tanker in the Red Sea

Houthis have been allowed to tow the oil tanker MV Sounion, which was burning in the Red Sea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Yemeni Houthis have authorized the towing of the MV Sounion oil tanker, which caught fire in the Red Sea after an attack last week. The tanker, which was targeted by the Houthis, is currently on fire, but there is a risk of oil leaking into the sea, according to the Pentagon.

Despite the permission to tow the vessel, a temporary truce between the Houthis and other parties to the conflict has not yet been reached. This is in contrast to previous reports from the Iranian Embassy to the UN, which supports the Houthis and has announced an agreed temporary ceasefire.

