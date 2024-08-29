Houthis allowed to tow burning MV Sounion tanker in the Red Sea
Yemeni Houthis allowed the oil tanker MV Sounion, which caught fire after an attack in the Red Sea, to be towed away. Despite this, a temporary truce between the parties to the conflict has not yet been reached, and there is a risk of oil leakage.
Houthis have been allowed to tow the oil tanker MV Sounion, which was burning in the Red Sea. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
The Yemeni Houthis have authorized the towing of the MV Sounion oil tanker, which caught fire in the Red Sea after an attack last week. The tanker, which was targeted by the Houthis, is currently on fire, but there is a risk of oil leaking into the sea, according to the Pentagon.
Despite the permission to tow the vessel, a temporary truce between the Houthis and other parties to the conflict has not yet been reached. This is in contrast to previous reports from the Iranian Embassy to the UN, which supports the Houthis and has announced an agreed temporary ceasefire.
