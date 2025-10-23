Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister
Kyiv • UNN
The minister announced that energy workers are forced to apply hourly power outage schedules. This applies to 12 regions of the country.
Today, October 23, Ukraine was forced to introduce electricity shutdown schedules in 12 regions, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said on Thursday during a telethon, writes UNN.
According to her, the restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
To be continued...