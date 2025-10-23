Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
06:36 AM • 2070 views
EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails
October 22, 10:55 PM • 16867 views
Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideo
October 22, 10:05 PM • 28206 views
US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against RussiaVideo
October 22, 09:40 PM • 15916 views
"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companiesPhoto
October 22, 08:51 PM • 23961 views
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fakePhoto
October 22, 07:25 PM • 26889 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 42575 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
October 22, 04:19 PM • 24714 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
October 22, 03:19 PM • 23157 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
October 22, 03:06 PM • 21261 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1m/s
96%
747mm
Popular news
Russian drone hit a synagogue in Podil - Rabbi AsmanOctober 22, 10:26 PM • 15952 views
General Motors created a budget electric car for $5600PhotoOctober 23, 12:29 AM • 5852 views
Russia legalizes seizure of "ownerless property" in occupied territories of UkraineOctober 23, 01:11 AM • 10670 views
Explosions at a plant in Russia's Chelyabinsk region: dead and wounded reported01:30 AM • 8394 views
State of emergency declared in PeruVideo03:07 AM • 7222 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
October 22, 04:59 PM • 42570 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 40786 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 36074 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 39343 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 42590 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 23178 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 43354 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 57710 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 66718 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 56277 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y
Brent Crude

Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The minister announced that energy workers are forced to apply hourly power outage schedules. This applies to 12 regions of the country.

Hourly power outage schedules today in 12 regions - minister

Today, October 23, Ukraine was forced to introduce electricity shutdown schedules in 12 regions, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said on Thursday during a telethon, writes UNN.

Energy workers are forced to apply hourly shutdown schedules in 12 regions

- the minister said.

According to her, the restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity