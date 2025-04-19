Hottest directions of the front: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed where the enemy is pushing (maps)

During the day on April 18, 162 combat engagements occurred on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The occupiers are most actively assaulting the positions of the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk direction. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) as of 08:00 on April 19, according to UNN.

It is noted that in total on Friday, April 18, 162 combat engagements were recorded on the front.

Over the past day, the invaders launched 5 missile and 103 air strikes, used 17 missiles, and dropped 174 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2855 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 6237 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 109 - from multiple rocket launcher systems - reports the General Staff of the AFU.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Uhroyidy, Turya, Krasnopillia, Petrushivka, Mala Rybytsia in Sumy Oblast; Zelene Pole, Myrny, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Magdalynivka, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykolaivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four command posts, nine artillery systems, an electronic warfare station, and an enemy air defense system.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of our troops seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadne, and towards Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, 11 enemy attacks occurred over the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, and towards Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Torske.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Spirne and Verkhnokamyanske, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, six combat engagements were recorded near Chasiv Yar, west of Andriivka, and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks near Dyliivka, Leonidivka, Ozaryanivka, Dachne, Krymske, and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka, and in the directions of Oleksandropil and Myroliubivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions nine times near Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Otradne.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements with the enemy were recorded over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Shcherbaky, Stepove, and in the direction of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kursk direction, 23 combat engagements occurred over the past day. The enemy launched 25 air strikes, dropped 44 guided bombs, and carried out 326 artillery shellings, including six — from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day on the front, the Defense Forces eliminated another 1180 Russian occupiers. In total, during the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost over 940 thousand military personnel.

