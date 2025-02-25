Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts

The occupiers struck at the capital. Unfortunately, there is a wounded person. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman suffered a cut wound to her leg. She was hospitalized at the nearest medical facility and is receiving the necessary treatment.

In addition, a private house and several outbuildings were heavily damaged by the attacks. Damage was also recorded in Fastiv district, where private buildings were destroyed.

An air raid alert is in effect in the region, and local residents are advised to stay in shelters until the threat is reduced. Details of the incident will be announced later.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in the capital and Kyiv region.

