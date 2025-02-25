ukenru
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 13260 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 36358 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 24636 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105039 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 88967 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111186 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116448 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145647 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115071 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169268 views

Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts

Hostile attack on Kyiv: woman wounded, houses damaged in two districts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102623 views

As a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman was wounded and received a cut wound to her leg. A private house and outbuildings in Obukhiv and Fastiv districts were damaged.

The occupiers struck at the capital. Unfortunately, there is a wounded person. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of shelling in Obukhiv district of Kyiv, a 44-year-old woman suffered a cut wound to her leg. She was hospitalized at the nearest medical facility and is receiving the necessary treatment.

In addition, a private house and several outbuildings were heavily damaged by the attacks. Damage was also recorded in Fastiv district, where private buildings were destroyed.

An air raid alert is in effect in the region, and local residents are advised to stay in shelters until the threat is reduced. Details of the incident will be announced later.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense was operating in the capital and Kyiv region.

Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters25.02.25, 05:20 • 112091 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarKyivKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

