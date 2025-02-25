Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces are activated in Kyiv region during an air alert. Local authorities are urging people to stay in shelters and not to record the work of the defense forces.
Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.
The air raid alert continues. Please stay in shelters.
Air defense is operating in the region.
Under no circumstances should you take photos or videos of our defense forces, the downing of air targets or their crash
Recall
An air alert has been declared in the capital and Kyiv region.
