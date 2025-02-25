Air defense in Kyiv region: residents are asked to stay in shelters

Air defense forces are operating in the Kyiv region. This is reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration , UNN reports.

The air raid alert continues. Please stay in shelters.

Air defense is operating in the region.

Under no circumstances should you take photos or videos of our defense forces, the downing of air targets or their crash

- the statement said.

Recall

An air alert has been declared in the capital and Kyiv region.

Air alert announced in Kyiv: residents are asked to go to shelters