"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US

US President Donald Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war to the United States. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

President Donald Trump reacted to the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When asked by reporters about the incident at Andrews Air Force Base on Sunday, Trump said he had not yet heard about it, but called the event "terrible" and stated that he "will know all the details by tomorrow morning."

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed while riding a light rail in August. Video footage of the events before the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, at approximately 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving erratically and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The release of the video sparked a new wave of concern about safety on Charlotte's public transportation.

Brent Cagle, interim CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), said that after the incident, the agency and police increased patrols on the Blue Line. This is reported by The Charlotte Observer.

Cagle also noted that measures had been taken even before the attack: a new position of chief of safety and security was created, security spending was increased in 2025, and work is underway to modernize surveillance systems.

