"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US

Exclusive
08:37 AM • 3870 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
06:26 AM • 11982 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 18281 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 32979 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 57198 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 72582 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 78800 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 119289 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 100966 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 54631 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Missile programs and drone production: Umerov announced a technological Staff meeting to strengthen defense
September 8, 12:00 AM • 12255 views
Military personnel are allegedly extorted for money at one of the assembly points: the reaction of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appeared
September 8, 01:49 AM • 13960 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
05:30 AM • 14159 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
06:30 AM • 12907 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
06:53 AM • 11996 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
06:53 AM • 13266 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
06:30 AM • 13830 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
05:30 AM • 15096 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 119295 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 100978 views
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Kyiv Oblast
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
06:53 AM • 13286 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
September 7, 08:47 AM • 23072 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
September 6, 06:22 PM • 28194 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"
September 4, 10:35 AM • 60218 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekend
September 4, 09:16 AM • 117063 views
Fake news
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Guardian
SWIFT

"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5010 views

Donald Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who died from a stab wound on a light rail train in Charlotte. Dekarcos Brown Jr. has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

"Horrible": Trump reacts to murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian woman in US

US President Donald Trump condemned the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war to the United States. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

President Donald Trump reacted to the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When asked by reporters about the incident at Andrews Air Force Base on Sunday, Trump said he had not yet heard about it, but called the event "terrible" and stated that he "will know all the details by tomorrow morning."

Addition

Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed while riding a light rail in August. Video footage of the events before the attack was released on Friday.

Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Zarutska's case. He was taken to the hospital for a hand injury and then transferred to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The attack occurred on the Lynx Blue Line near the Camden Road area in south Charlotte, at approximately 10:00 PM local time on August 22.

The video shows the suspect behaving erratically and making faces while sitting behind Zarutska. A few minutes later, he stands over her and allegedly stabs her in the neck from behind.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that the girl died at the scene.

The release of the video sparked a new wave of concern about safety on Charlotte's public transportation.

Brent Cagle, interim CEO of the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS), said that after the incident, the agency and police increased patrols on the Blue Line. This is reported by The Charlotte Observer.

Cagle also noted that measures had been taken even before the attack: a new position of chief of safety and security was created, security spending was increased in 2025, and work is underway to modernize surveillance systems.

US updates non-immigrant visa rules: what has changed for Ukrainians08.09.25, 05:42 • 4580 views

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Donald Trump
Ukraine