Homeowners in architectural monuments will be able to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program

Work has begun in Ukraine on developing a mechanism that will allow homeowners in architectural monuments to use the "eRecovery" program. Previously, residents whose apartments were located in historical buildings could not receive compensation to restore their homes damaged as a result of Russian aggression, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Details

The ministry noted that the Government recently approved a resolution that defines how the fact of destruction of housing that is a cultural heritage monument (national or local) is confirmed. For this purpose, a Commission Inspection Act of the monument will be used, which records damage or destruction of the building. Such a document can be entered into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which will open access to compensation under eRecovery.

The adopted decision will help communities and owners to start restoring damaged historical buildings faster, without unnecessary permits and delays, but in compliance with all requirements for the preservation of cultural heritage.

The Ministry of Development will additionally inform about the possibility of receiving compensation for housing repairs located in historical buildings within the framework of the "eRecovery" program.

