03:00 PM • 136 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 10411 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
01:02 PM • 10982 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
12:47 PM • 16365 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 11696 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
11:53 AM • 17268 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11134 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10381 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
09:28 AM • 12309 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 14747 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Homeowners in architectural monuments will be able to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 736 views

Ukraine is developing a mechanism to include homeowners in architectural monuments in the "eRecovery" program. The government has approved a resolution that allows confirming the destruction of a monument-dwelling by an Act of Commission Inspection, which opens access to compensation.

Homeowners in architectural monuments will be able to receive compensation under the "eRecovery" program

Work has begun in Ukraine on developing a mechanism that will allow homeowners in architectural monuments to use the "eRecovery" program. Previously, residents whose apartments were located in historical buildings could not receive compensation to restore their homes damaged as a result of Russian aggression, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

Details

The ministry noted that the Government recently approved a resolution that defines how the fact of destruction of housing that is a cultural heritage monument (national or local) is confirmed. For this purpose, a Commission Inspection Act of the monument will be used, which records damage or destruction of the building. Such a document can be entered into the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which will open access to compensation under eRecovery.

Ukraine expects the Reconstruction Investment Fund to have at least $200 million by the end of 202817.09.25, 17:27 • 2842 views

The adopted decision will help communities and owners to start restoring damaged historical buildings faster, without unnecessary permits and delays, but in compliance with all requirements for the preservation of cultural heritage.

The Ministry of Development will additionally inform about the possibility of receiving compensation for housing repairs located in historical buildings within the framework of the "eRecovery" program.

Compensation for a "destroyed" house and a scheme for shelters in schools: a number of crimes causing over UAH 49 million in damages exposed in Kyiv region09.10.25, 11:17 • 2435 views

Antonina Tumanova

Real Estate
Ukraine