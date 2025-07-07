Home for Mariupol residents: the government approved a project for the construction of municipal social rental housing

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the implementation of an experimental project over two years aimed at providing housing for internally displaced persons from Mariupol by building municipal rental housing. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, a program of preferential mortgage loans will also be launched for the project of building municipal social rental housing.

This will allow even more Mariupol families to get their own home here, in Ukraine. At the same time, we are maintaining the government program of housing rental subsidies for all internally displaced persons. Every IDP family that spends more than 20% of their income on such rent can apply for appropriate state support. - he added.

Addition

Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk reported on Telegram that the government approved the proposal to implement an experimental project aimed at providing housing for internally displaced persons from the Mariupol city territorial community by building municipal (social) rental housing, providing preferential mortgage loans, and creating a sustainable financial mechanism for expanding the housing stock within two years.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the proposal to implement an experimental project over two years to create a fund of municipal rental housing and provide it for rent. Municipal housing will be provided to veterans, relatives of fallen defenders, servicemen, IDPs, orphans, teachers, doctors, and utility workers.