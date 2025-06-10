"His goal is for us to cease to exist": Zelenskyy stated that the massive attacks by the Russian Federation are not Putin's revenge for the "Spiderweb" special operation

Recent massive attacks by Russia on Ukraine are not "revenge" for the "Spiderweb" operation of the Ukrainian special services, as some believe, but a strategy of the Russian Federation throughout the war, because Putin's goal is to annex Ukraine, eliminating its independence. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during an interview with the Hungarian publication ValaszOnline, reports UNN.

Details

The Hungarian interviewer emphasized that the meeting with the Ukrainian President took place shortly after Russia carried out one of the largest drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv since February 2022.

In response, Zelenskyy noted that despite some people's tendency to consider such attacks as a response to the "Spiderweb" operation, this is a common strategy of the Russian Federation aimed at destroying Ukraine.

The Ukrainian people, who are fighting for survival, unfortunately face this almost every day. So there is nothing new in the weekend attacks. I know that there is a narrative that they should be seen as a response to the "Spiderweb" operation, but this is not the case. This is what people who do not understand that this is not the first month of the war say. Russia has been doing this for years. I will give just one example: the day before the "Spiderweb" operation, they attacked us with 480 drones and missiles - he noted.

Zelenskyy also added that this clearly indicates that Putin does not want to end the war and is looking for various reasons to continue the attacks.

They shell civilian targets with missiles after we successfully attack military targets. He can say: "I am a hero of my nation, so a response to Ukraine's actions is necessary." But the reason why they are attacking us is in Putin's head. He wants to occupy Ukraine, eliminating our independence - the President explained.

According to the Ukrainian leader, it is not about buildings, but "about the pain it causes Ukrainians. He wants to destroy not our cities, but the Ukrainian nation and statehood."

Many people still do not believe and do not understand that Putin wants the complete annexation of Ukraine. His goal is for us to cease to exist - Zelenskyy emphasized.

He noted that lasting peace will come only when "states capable of exerting real pressure understand Putin's true goals."

A ceasefire is certainly possible earlier - and it is important that it be - but peace will come when the world understands what the Russian president wants - the President summed up.

Let us remind you

The special operation "Spiderweb", as a result of which the SBU struck 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, was prepared for more than a year and a half.

As a result, strategic airfields massively caught fire in Russia. According to preliminary data, the losses of Russian aviation already exceed $2 billion.

According to Reuters, it will take Russia years to replace the bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons that were hit as a result of the Security Service of Ukraine's "Spiderweb" operation.