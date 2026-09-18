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Shahed-136

"Shaheds" destroyed at high speed – Zelenskyy announced successful tests of interceptors from two companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Zelenskyy reported the combat destruction of high-speed "Shaheds" by interceptors from two companies. Ukraine is preparing for their mass production.

"Shaheds" destroyed at high speed – Zelenskyy announced successful tests of interceptors from two companies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that interceptor drones against jet-powered "Shaheds" from two companies have already undergone successful tests, UNN reports.

Interceptor drones against jet-powered "Shaheds" from two companies have successfully undergone combat trials. Enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed at high speed. This is a major positive 

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has successfully tested another interceptor of Russian jet-powered drones — Zelenskyy15.09.26, 15:39 • 4211 views

The President added that he wanted to see all the tests and examine how the process could be accelerated as much as possible and mass production established. Talks with these companies are ongoing, and contracts are already being signed. 

I believe this is a success. These two examples already inspire optimism, positivity and faith. But faith and optimism also require money. We will work on this issue. There are also positive developments here. Yesterday, we spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. We will meet with her soon. We are preparing proposals on how to overcome the deficit 

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Ukraine successfully used an interceptor against jet-powered "Shaheds" - Zelenskyy17.09.26, 17:45 • 7962 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
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