Ukraine has successfully tested another interceptor of Russian jet-powered drones — Zelenskyy

Today, September 15, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi briefed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the successful testing of another drone interceptor. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Today there was a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi on a new step by our manufacturers: there has been a successful test of another interceptor against Russian jet-powered drones. A "Shahed" was successfully hit, but some aspects of controlling the interceptor need to be refined. We are continuing the work – more time is still needed. I thank the developers for their activity - the statement says.

Zelenskyy noted that the briefing also covered further military operations and long-range strikes; in particular, together with Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and the Commander-in-Chief, they identified the next priority targets, the means required for this, and preparations.

The results of the long-range impact on the Russian oil foundation of the war are significant enough, and this is precisely what adds the necessary potential to diplomacy - Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote.

He added that Ukraine is ready to take its de-escalatory steps, but the partners must ensure Russia's honesty in implementing its mirror steps regarding critical infrastructure.

We would like to remind you

On September 14, Zelenskyy stated that the development and testing of new drone interceptors had been accelerated. Funding for the work has already been secured.

Zelenskyy: The objective is one thousand drones for long-range strikes against Russia per day