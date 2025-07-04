$41.720.09
High-ranking Republican called on the Trump administration to resume military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The honorary chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, called on the administration to resume arms supplies to Ukraine, emphasizing that this does not threaten US combat readiness. He noted that stopping aid harms Trump's peacekeeping efforts, and Putin attacked Kyiv after a conversation with Trump to send a signal to the US.

The honorary chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Republican Michael McCaul, called on the American administration to quickly resume arms supplies to Ukraine. He emphasized that depriving Ukraine of military aid would harm Trump's efforts to establish peace, UNN writes with reference to McCaul's page on X.

Senior US military officials have concluded that providing Ukraine with these critical weapons will not jeopardize US combat readiness, so I urge the administration to quickly resume the pipeline 

- McCaul wrote.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media04.07.25, 19:28 • 9351 view

He also emphasized that weakening aid to Ukraine only harms President Trump's peacekeeping efforts.

The halt in arms supplies by Pentagon officials only weakens President Trump's noble attempts to achieve peace 

- McCaul added.

Addition

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin deliberately ordered an attack on Kyiv after a conversation with US President Donald Trump. This was done to send a signal to the US. The Kremlin seeks to keep Ukraine within its sphere of influence by attacking the rear, as it cannot achieve its goals at the front.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

