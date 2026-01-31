Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister Meloni

A scandal erupted in Italy after it was revealed that one of the angel frescoes in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina in Rome, after restoration work, has facial features of the country's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This was reported by Ansa, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the revelation forced the vicariate, responsible for Roman churches, to "get on its feet" early on Saturday morning. After initial surprise and confusion, the Diocese of Rome decisively took matters into its own hands, launching an investigation.

Regarding the restoration of the pictorial decoration of the Chapel of the Crucifixion in the Church of San Lorenzo in Lucina, it is specified that both the management and the owner, as well as the Office of Religious Buildings of the Vicariate of Rome, have been aware since 2023 of a restoration project "without changes or additions of anything" to the recent fresco in question (dated 2000); therefore, the change in the cherub's face was an initiative of the decorator, which was not reported to the competent authorities - the vicariate's statement reads.

In turn, restorer Bruno Valentinetti rejected accusations of resemblance to Meloni.

As for this face - I restored it and restored what was there 25 years ago, the same. I had to use the designs and colors of 25 years ago, it should not be changed - said the restorer.

At the same time, the Italian opposition is already demanding to check whether art has not turned into hidden agitation. Meloni herself also commented on the situation.

No, I definitely don't look like an angel - said the Prime Minister of Italy.

