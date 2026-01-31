$42.850.00
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 11178 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 11003 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 11945 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 12220 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 10661 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 10101 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 5678 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10984 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18240 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister Meloni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

A scandal has erupted in Italy over an angel fresco in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina, which, after restoration, began to resemble Giorgia Meloni. The Roman diocese has launched an investigation, and the restorer denies the resemblance.

Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister Meloni

A scandal erupted in Italy after it was revealed that one of the angel frescoes in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Lucina in Rome, after restoration work, has facial features of the country's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. This was reported by Ansa, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the revelation forced the vicariate, responsible for Roman churches, to "get on its feet" early on Saturday morning. After initial surprise and confusion, the Diocese of Rome decisively took matters into its own hands, launching an investigation.

Regarding the restoration of the pictorial decoration of the Chapel of the Crucifixion in the Church of San Lorenzo in Lucina, it is specified that both the management and the owner, as well as the Office of Religious Buildings of the Vicariate of Rome, have been aware since 2023 of a restoration project "without changes or additions of anything" to the recent fresco in question (dated 2000); therefore, the change in the cherub's face was an initiative of the decorator, which was not reported to the competent authorities

- the vicariate's statement reads.

In turn, restorer Bruno Valentinetti rejected accusations of resemblance to Meloni.

As for this face - I restored it and restored what was there 25 years ago, the same. I had to use the designs and colors of 25 years ago, it should not be changed

- said the restorer.

At the same time, the Italian opposition is already demanding to check whether art has not turned into hidden agitation. Meloni herself also commented on the situation.

No, I definitely don't look like an angel

- said the Prime Minister of Italy.

Recall

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni broke up with her partner Andrea Giambruno, with whom she has a daughter, after a recording was released in which he said indecent things of a sexual nature.

Politico: Meloni privately told EU leaders that fighting Trump is a bad idea23.01.26, 19:46 • 4127 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Rome
Italy