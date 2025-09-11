Hid from investigation for over 6 years: former State Automobile Inspectorate official extradited to Ukraine for schemes with premium cars

A former State Automobile Inspectorate official, who illegally registered premium cars and then hid from investigation for over 6 years, has been extradited from Germany, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the State Bureau of Investigation.

... a former official of the State Automobile Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Cherkasy region has been extradited from Germany. He is suspected of abuse of power and official forgery (Part 2 of Article 364, Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As reported by the SBI, German law enforcement agencies handed over to Ukrainian law enforcement officers a former official of the State Automobile Inspectorate Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Cherkasy region, suspected of illegal legalization of premium-class cars. The suspect was delivered to Ukraine on September 9, 2025, through the Krakovets international border crossing point in Lviv region.

According to the investigation, in 2015, the senior state inspector used forged documents and an altered body number to illegally re-register ownership of a "Toyota Land Cruiser Prado" car worth over 1 million UAH.

At the end of October 2018, he was notified of suspicion, and in November, he was declared internationally wanted. Last year, law enforcement officers established his whereabouts in Germany. Following the consideration of the request from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the competent authorities of Germany decided on extradition.