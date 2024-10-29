“Hezbollah allegedly attacked the headquarters of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
A rocket hit the UNIFIL headquarters in Nakoura, damaging a car repair shop and causing minor injuries to peacekeepers. The incident is under investigation, and the UN reminds of its responsibility for the safety of its personnel.
"Hezbollah allegedly attacked the headquarters of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon today, there are victims, UNN reports with reference to UNIFIL.
"This afternoon, a rocket hit the UNIFIL headquarters in Nakoura, setting fire to the car repair shop. There were no peacekeepers in the bunkers at the time. Although some peacekeepers were lightly injured, fortunately no one was seriously injured," the statement said.
The rocket was fired from the north of the UNIFIL headquarters, probably by Hezbollah or an affiliated group, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.
In addition, Hezbollah and all parties were reminded of their obligations to ensure the security of UN personnel and property.
"Any deliberate attack on them is a gross violation of international humanitarian law," the statement said.
Add
UNIFIL is the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
A UN peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon (the city of Naqoura), on the border with Israel, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 425 of March 19, 1978, and a temporary mandate renewed every six months.