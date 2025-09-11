$41.120.13
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Hetmantsev announced the fight against smuggled iPhone 17s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Danylo Hetmantsev, proposed that the State Tax Service conduct controlled purchases of iPhone 17s in stores. This will allow identifying smuggled goods and improving the work of law enforcement officers.

Hetmantsev announced the fight against smuggled iPhone 17s

The State Tax Service of Ukraine will be offered to conduct control purchases of iPhone 17 by the end of September or in October in well-known retail chains. This was reported by Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, as reported by UNN.

I don't want to seem boring, but I will still suggest that by the end of September, in October, the STS should purchase new iPhone 17s from well-known retail chains, or even better, from online stores, as part of their control and inspection work. And not to forget to properly document the seizure of smuggled goods.

- Hetmantsev stated.

According to him, control purchases of iPhone 17 can also be carried out jointly with the Bureau of Economic Security.

He also noted that there is no "better" indicator of the "work" of law enforcement officers and fiscal authorities than full-scale advertising on the country's most powerful advertising platforms by smugglers and their smuggled novelties.

Recall

Apple introduced iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with an A19 Pro chip, improved cooling system, and 48 MP cameras. The models received an aluminum body, 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays, and larger batteries.

"Gray" schemes: how the shadow electronics market destroys honest business09.06.25, 18:20 • 3238 views

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Danylo Hetmantsev
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Apple Inc.