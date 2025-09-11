Hetmantsev announced the fight against smuggled iPhone 17s

The State Tax Service of Ukraine will be offered to conduct control purchases of iPhone 17 by the end of September or in October in well-known retail chains. This was reported by Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy, as reported by UNN.

I don't want to seem boring, but I will still suggest that by the end of September, in October, the STS should purchase new iPhone 17s from well-known retail chains, or even better, from online stores, as part of their control and inspection work. And not to forget to properly document the seizure of smuggled goods. - Hetmantsev stated.

According to him, control purchases of iPhone 17 can also be carried out jointly with the Bureau of Economic Security.

He also noted that there is no "better" indicator of the "work" of law enforcement officers and fiscal authorities than full-scale advertising on the country's most powerful advertising platforms by smugglers and their smuggled novelties.

Apple introduced iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with an A19 Pro chip, improved cooling system, and 48 MP cameras. The models received an aluminum body, 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays, and larger batteries.

