Helping with draft deferment: group of medical workers caught on bribes in Cherkasy region
Kyiv • UNN
In Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers caught two medical workers, including a member of the military medical commission, on bribery. They helped men of mobilization age to obtain fictitious diagnoses for a draft deferral in exchange for 2 thousand dollars. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.
Details
The perpetrators issued certificates with fictitious diagnoses, and the military qualification commission recognized them as partially fit for military service. For this, they reportedly took $2,000 in undue advantage.
On October 10, law enforcement officers detained two medical workers, including a member of the military medical commission, while they were receiving part of the money - UAH 14,000.
During the search, $54,000 was also seized from one of them.
The defendants were served suspicion notices under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 2 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Recall
In Khmelnytsky region, two doctors are suspected of facilitating the illegal receipt of disability groups. During the searches, law enforcement officers seized almost UAH 8 million from them.