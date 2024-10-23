Helped to avoid mobilization for fuel coupons: Head of district military commissariat detained in Ternopil
Kyiv • UNN
In the center of Ternopil, the head of the district TCC was detained after receiving coupons for 1000 liters of fuel. In return, he promised not to mobilize his husband. A pre-trial investigation is underway.
In the center of Ternopil, the head of one of the district recruitment centers was detained for taking a bribe with coupons for 1000 liters of fuel for promising not to mobilize a man, UNN reports, citing the Ternopil Regional Military Commissariat and its own sources.
In order to avoid the dissemination of distorted and inaccurate information, we would like to inform you of the following: On October 21, in the center of Ternopil, on Ruska Street, with the participation of employees of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigation and the specialized defense prosecutor's office of the Western region, investigative actions were carried out against the head of one of the territorial centers for recruitment and social support. In the course of the investigation, material evidence relevant to the investigation was seized from the official. Pre-trial investigation is underway
Sources of UNN said that the head of one of the TCCs was detained, who received coupons for 1000 liters of fuel, and in exchange for this he promised not to mobilize his husband.
